Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt: secret visit on the set? Who is there in the background?

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston (51) is currently in front of the camera for the new season of her series “The Morning Show” – coincidentally very close to the set on which ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) is shooting his film “Bullet Train” . As the British newspaper “The Sun” reports, the actor is said to have already visited his former love. Fans now want to have discovered another clue that Jennifer and Brad are getting closer again. In a seemingly harmless selfie the 51-year-old shared recently, a man can be seen in the background who could actually be her ex.









Did Jennifer have a secret visitor? In the video above we show you the suspicious snapshot.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are officially solo

After breaking up with his German girlfriend, Brad Pitt is officially single and Jennifer Aniston has been going through life solo since her marriage. A year ago, the two sparked a conversation when they met in public for the first time in many years at the SAG Awards. Both were beaming up to their ears and didn’t want to let go of each other. Rumors of a love comeback have been abundant since then, but there was no confirmation.

We show you the intimate moment that melted fan hearts in the video below.