Jack Nicholson at 80: the man who taught us to love dropouts, alcoholics and psychopaths | Movies | DW

Strictly speaking, Jack Nicholson only needed one scene for his breakthrough: In “Easy Rider” he is released as an alcoholic George from a provincial prison and, hungover, steps in front of the police building, where Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper clear their Harleys.

Nicholson takes out his whiskey bottle, takes a long sip with the words “Here is the first of the day, fellows”. Then he grimaces, raises and lowers his bent elbow three times in a staccato manner and cackles like a chicken: Nick, nick, nick! Nicholson received one of twelve Oscar nominations for this role. It is often overlooked that he was also a producer, screenwriter and director in his career.

In training with Roger Corman

From running boy to one of Hollywood’s highest paid actors

Born on April 22nd, 1937 in a small town in the state of New Jersey, he grew up with a broken family background, was involved in a school theater troupe and liked to play the class clown. In 1954 he followed his mother to Los Angeles. Nicholson becomes a boy at the film production company MGM, takes acting lessons and appears for the first time in the TV series “Matinee Theater” in 1956.

In 1958, Jack Nicholson meets independent director and producer Roger Corman, a pivotal moment. Because with Corman he will be shooting a series of B-movies over the next few years. Including the 1960 horror comedy “The Little Shop of Horrors”, in which he plays a masochistic dentist patient. The work about a carnivorous plant becomes a cult film. From then on, Nicholson belongs to Corman’s film family, plays with stars such as Boris Karloff, Vincent Price and Peter Lorre and is responsible for the first time as a co-director of “Castle of Terror”.

In the mid-1960s he also tried his hand at screenwriting and wrote the book for Corman for “The Trip” (1967), one of the first films to focus on the LSD experience. Since he is friends with the actors Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, he gets on the Harley with them two years later for “Easy Rider”, also works as executive producer and, according to producer Bert Schneider, should ensure “that Fonda and Hopper get along.” don’t kill each other “. “Easy Rider” becomes the most successful film of the New Hollywood movement, the young US auteur cinema. Whereby Nicholson’s image as an unshaven antihero fits the zeitgeist perfectly.

The defining face of New Hollywood

In the role of Randle McMurphy, Nicholson starts a riot

Nonetheless, Nicholson is no guarantee of success. His willingness to do friendship services and support average film projects is too great for that. He is also considered a sociable guy who always has an entourage of friends with him. He’s always in front of the camera, but for every success there are three films that go under.

Nicholson achieved another milestone in film history when he shot “Chinatown” with Roman Polanski in 1974: In it, he was drawn into a murder, corruption and incest story as private detective Jake Gittes in Los Angeles in the 1930s. “Chinatown” became one of the greatest audiences and critics of the 1970s, and Nicholson cemented his reputation as a character actor.









When he won his first Oscar just a year later for his role as Randle McMurphy in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (director: Milos Forman), he climbed the top of Hollywood and is also a star of high-quality works. In the film, McMurphy leads a patient riot in a mental institution where medical staff are notoriously administering electric shocks and forced medication.

Kubrick plus Nicholson = classic

In “The Shining” Nicholson plays the unsuccessful writer Jack Torrance

After these successes, things quieted down around Nicholson for a few years. Among other things, he tries his hand at directing the comedy western “Der Galgenstrick” – but without success. With “Shining”, however, Nicholson had another hit. Stanley Kubrick filmed Stephen King’s novel of the same name in 1980 and directs Nicholson as the unsuccessful writer Jack Torrance, who is supposed to move into an empty, snow-covered mountain hotel as a caretaker with his wife and son during the winter. There Torrance drifts off into madness. “Shining” is considered a classic in horror films. Even if some critics accuse Nicholson of demonstrating the madness too grimly.

In the 1980s, Nicholson made numerous films without much response. After all: In “Zeit der Tärtlichkeit” (1983) by James L. Brooks, Nicholson plays an ex-astronaut who falls in love with his neighbor (Shirley MacLaine) and helps her to stand by her motherly feelings. For this role he wins the Oscar for best supporting actor.

Joker’s grin

But Nicholson took on his most colorful role in 1989 when he played the Joker in Tim Burton’s “Batman”, Batman’s grinning opponent, the personified evil of the gloomy metropolis. The film grossed over 400 million US dollars. It is Nicholson’s most commercially successful film, on which he collects a record fee of around 60 million US dollars through contractual clauses. With the success behind him, the actor dares to do a new directing job and shoots “The trail leads back – The Two Jakes”, a sequel to “Chinatown”. But Nicholson’s talent as a director is manageable and the film flops.

Prime role: Nicholson as Batman’s diabolical opponent Joker

With the comedy “It couldn’t be better”, Nicholson got back on the road to success in 1997. He mimes the neurotic writer Melvin, who does not shy away from racist and homophobic sayings. This role earned Nicholson a third Oscar. In 2006 he was also the Irish mafia godfather in Martin Scorsese’s “Departed – Unter Feinden”. And maybe we will soon see Jack Nicholson in a new film: In February the rumor was raised that he would play a leading role in the US remake of the German film “Toni Erdmann”.