“Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. on “James Bond” role

Since the end of January 2020 Robert Downey Jr. to be seen in a very unusual role in the cinema: instead of his iron “Iron Man” armor, he puts on a Victorian doctor’s coat in his first film after “Avengers: Endgame” and mimes the famous Dr. Dolittle – a veterinarian who knows how to speak to animals and who and his furry and feathered companions embark on a long, arduous quest for a fabled cure.

And it could get a little more unusual for the action star soon! At the press conference too “The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle” the mime was asked what dream role he had and whether he could imagine becoming the next James Bond. “I should wait until I’m 70. Then I’ll finally grow up,” said the 54-year-old with a laugh. “To be honest, my dream role is always the project I’ve just done. It’s always the best film I’ve ever made. Until the next one comes up.”

So “soon” is relative, but the future part for the actor is not excluded – provided that it is the “James Bond”-The series after Daniel Craig’s withdrawal and rumors of the production studio being taken over by Apple or Netflix will still be around when Robert Downey Jr. turns 70. After all, that’s not until 2035.

A lot could happen until then. For now, however, the mime is concentrating on the promotional tour for the “Dolittle” family adventure.

* by Sophie Piper