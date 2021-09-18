Saturday, September 18, 2021
Incredible: Hugh Jackman almost got fired on "X-Men"!

By Sonia Gupta
An X-Men universe without Hugh Jackman (50)? The actor had his big break 19 years ago with his role in the first film in the Marvel series. Since then, the Hollywood star has not only been one of the biggest in the industry – his film character Wolverine has a firm place in the hearts of fans to this day. But that almost didn’t happen, how Hugh now revealed: He almost got kicked out!

The 50-year-old is said to be loud on his “Hugh Jackman: The Man, The Music, The Show” tour Daily Mail Chatting between a few songs and talking about the near end of his career. “I’ve been told things are not going the way they’d hoped. I was about to get fired on my first Hollywood movie.”, remembered Hugh. He was upset and complained to his wife Deborra-Lee for over an hour. The advice of his loved ones then brought him back on the right track.

“She just said, ‘Listen, I think you have to trust yourself'”, told Hugh. She explained to him that he was too worried about what others would think of him. “Go back to the character, focus on it, trust your instincts. You can do it,” she is said to have encouraged her husband.




Hugh Jackman in April 2019
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Actor Hugh Jackman


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
