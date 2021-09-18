“If, then Oprah”: Is the next scandalous interview with Britney Spears coming up?

According to US media reports, Spears could be after the British Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan now be the next, the talk show legend Oprah Winfrey there is a personal interview. Meghan and Harry had recently painted a harrowing picture of the British royal family in their conversation – and thus caused a scandal. Although the couple avoided personal attacks against members of the Royal Family, they accused them of implicit racist behavior Meghans Pregnancy with son Archie. Since then, fans have repeatedly expressed their desire for a Winfrey interview with Spears on social networks. And apparently she does not rule this out herself.









“Britney has considered talking about her past, mainly because she is of the opinion that others should not always tell her story,” quoted the celebrity portal Entertainment Tonight an unnamed source from the singer’s environment. “She’s always hated doing interviews, but if she ever takes that step, Oprah is most likely her first choice.” However, there are currently no concrete plans.

Celebrity support

In the film “Framing Britney Spears“The background to the dispute over the guardianship of the musician (” … Baby One More Time “) was taken up in detail.” We love Britney“Singer Miley Cyrus said during her performance before the Super Bowl. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler picked up the popular hashtag #FreeBritney in posts on Twitter, which was by Britney-Fans 2019 was launched. The movement “Free Britney“accuses Jamie Spearsto continue to manage her assets and career against his daughter’s wishes.