However, Keanu Reeves will not be there · KINO.de

After the theatrical adaptation with Keanu Reeves and the TV series with Matt Ryan, a third real-life adaptation of the DC comic “Constantine” is now being planned for HBO MAX.

John Constantine, the chain-smoking demon hunter with supernatural powers, was best known to a large audience in 2005 when Keanu Reeves breathed new life into the popular cartoon character from DC Comics in “Constantine” on the big screen. The second real film with the same title followed in 2014 in the form of the TV series with Matt Ryan in the lead role. However, the series only ran until 2015.

As the US magazine Collider reports, the DC comic is now set to be made real for the third time – in the form of a series on HBO MAX. JJ Abrams will produce the project with his production company Bad Robot and a scriptwriter has already been found. This is Guy Bolton, who is currently working with “Hell Or High Water” director David Mackenzie. We are currently looking for a suitable leading actor. What is certain is that neither Keanu Reeves nor Matt Ryan will take on the role again. According to Collider, the role will probably be cast this time with a non-white actor.

The new “Constantine” series should be based heavily on the original comics and could be correspondingly gloomy. In addition, points of contact are planned with the “Justice League Dark” series, which is also produced by Abrams. Incidentally, HBO MAX also gave the green light for other DC series, including the “The Suicide Squad” spin-off “Peacemaker” with John Cena and a still nameless drama series that interwoven with Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” and should be told from the perspective of a corrupt police officer.

What’s new at Keanu Reeves?

The actor will not be seen again as John Constantine, but film fans will soon be able to see him again on the big screen in what is perhaps his most famous role: “Matrix 4” is in the starting blocks and should probably be on December 21, 2021 come to German cinemas. But that’s not all. Keanu Reeves has also slipped into a second cult role and shot the long-awaited film “Bill & Ted Face the Music” at the side of his old friend Alex Winter, the third film in the funny cult series. After the postponements caused by the pandemic, however, no new release date has yet been set for Germany.

