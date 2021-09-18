Hollywood’s diet professional: Christian Bale is slim again on the go

It is certainly not healthy, but it is impressive. After Christian Bale gained 20 kilograms for his last role, the actor is now as slim as before at a premiere in Los Angeles. How does the man do it?

The film “Vice” about the life of US Vice President Dick Cheney hasn’t even shown in our cinemas yet, when Christian Bale has already shed the pounds he needed for the role.

Christian Bale looked so emaciated as "The Machinist".







Well, the 44-year-old has had enough exercise in gaining and losing weight. For “American Psycho” he put on a lot of muscles, but for his role as “The Machinist” he lost a full 30 kilograms. He then managed to regain it mainly as muscle mass for “Batman”. In “Rescue Dawn” Bale played an emaciated prisoner of war, in “The Fighter” a wiry ex-boxer, both after a lot of weight loss. In the case of “American Hustle”, on the other hand, as a trickster Irving Rosenfeld, he carried a really decent fast-food plauze in front of him.

20 kilograms less

For the role of Dick Cheney, Bale gained another 20 kilograms in order to embody the man who allegedly pulled the strings in the background during George W. Bush’s tenure from 2001 to 2009 as authentically as possible. Before shooting began, his diet should have consisted of lots of cakes, salted steaks with gravy and whiskey, it was said. Now, only a few months after the end of shooting, there is no longer any sign of the excess weight.

At the premiere of the Netflix production “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” in Los Angeles, Bale walked the red carpet with his four years older wife Sibi Blazic and looked no different than before the filming of “Vice”. If his acting doesn’t go so well, Bale can still write a diet guide. However, if you put yourself into it, you will probably always find a job in Hollywood.