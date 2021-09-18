Hollywood star Renée Zellweger and TV presenter Ant Anstead are a couple

1/11 With this picture Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead make their love public.

In mid-July Hollywood star Renée Zellweger and British TV presenter Ant Anstead were kissed so deeply by paparazzi at Laguna Beach in California.















Renée Zellweger’s international breakthrough came in 2001 in the romantic comedy “Bridget Jones – Chocolate for Breakfast”.

11/11 This photo shows Renée Zellweger at a press conference in London in May 2019. She never wanted her own children, so she enjoys the fact that her new boyfriend has three with whom she gets along very well.

Their love started with the car. In June, Hollywood star Renée Zellweger (52) was a guest on a TV show in which celebrities surprise someone from their private environment with a dream car that they convert from an existing one and help out in the garage themselves.

That’s how she met Ant Anstead (42), the presenter of “Celebrity IOU: Joyride”. Even then, the film crew noticed that there was a spark between the two-time Oscar winner with Swiss roots and the British ex-police officer.

She keeps getting up

Now he makes their love official with a private couple photo in black and white, which he shows to his around 400,000 fans on Instagram. Countless people are happy about the happiness of the two. Because not only Anstead, who has three children between 2 and 18 years of age from three marriages, also Zellweger, like her cult figure “Bridget Jones”, had to accept many disappointments in the search for great love. She learned a lot from her film role.

“What I admire about Bridget Jones is that she has all these romantic ideas and problems, but that she keeps getting up and laughing at herself. I’m doing my best to do it that way. “

Whatever she had to do again and again, because the happiness in relationships was usually short-lived. In 2005 she was married to the country singer Kenny Chesney (53) for four months, then she had this canceled. She was in a relationship with comedian Jim Carrey (59), actor George Clooney (60) and until two years ago with the musician Doyle Bramhall II (52).

A dream comes true with the blended family

Ant Anstead, who is known in the German-speaking countries from the series “The used car professionals”, should be her soul mate, as she says. She also got on very well with his children, especially his two-year-old son Hudson, who took her into her heart.