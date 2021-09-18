Hollywood: Nicolas Cage on his new thriller comedy

In “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself. The actor considers himself to be a “too weird trip”.

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is promoting his new film “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” in an unusual way. “I will never watch this film,” the 57-year-old told the industry magazine “Collider”.









In the film, Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself for director Tom Gormican, an actor in financial difficulties who attends a rich fan’s birthday party for a million euros.

“I was told it was a good movie,” said Cage. “But it’s just too weird a trip for me: to go to the movies and watch me play Tom Gormican’s highly neurotic, fear-ridden version of myself.” Gormican kept pushing him in that direction. Cage himself pointed out to the director how far his fictional character deviated from his real personality. “But he said,” Well, the neurotic cage is the best cage “.”

In addition to Cage, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish and Pedro Pascal play in the thriller comedy. In the USA, “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” has been in cinemas since Friday.

