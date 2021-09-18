Hey, Jack Nicholson, this Basel filmmaker wants to shoot with you!

The world premiere of the black and white silent film comedy was celebrated at the Charlie Chaplin Theater in Hollywood. After that, the film won 18 international awards (in London, Los Angeles, New York), for example for best director or best actor.

Michael Flume shot the half-hour film ‹The Story of L’Homme Cirque› with high wire star David Dimitri (son of the clown Dimitri). The soundtrack is also of a high standard: Flume mobilized the renowned Basel composer Olivier Truan, whose sound libraries have already been used by Stevie Wonder and Prince, for example.

Images from the film ‹The Story of L’Homme Cirque› (Photos: Ismael Lorenzo)

Dimitri, Almi and Basel celebrities

Not only Dimitri’s facial skills can be admired in the film, but also Ladina von Frisching and Patrick Allmandinger, who is known to many viewers as comedian Almi. Other roles are cast with celebrities from Basel. It should be in Pathé Küchlin So there is a lot of laughter for that reason alone when the film is on Monday, December 11, 2017, 7:00 p.m., is shown for the first time in front of a home audience.

About the story: “David dreams of his own circus, he lives in the barn of Mr. Max’s farm. Claudine, the beautiful daughter of Mr. Max and David fall in love, not a simple love. Claudine is supposed to marry the rich and evil Master Heinrich, David has to save her! A comedy with humor, heart, drama and acrobatics. “

Michael Flume wants to shoot in Hollywood

But Michael Flume apparently only regards the 30-minute debut as the first step on the ladder to the top. In a ‹BZBasel› interview, Flume was confident that Hollywood would soon call Almi. “Almi is a great silent film actor!”

And he’s already writing a second silent film himself: “My goal is to be able to work with a large production company in Hollywood and to attract older, well-known actors. Jack Nicholson could also be there ». Asked by journalist Martina Rutschmann whether that wasn’t megalomania, he confessed in a sympathetic and frank manner: “Yes, but otherwise you won’t find a green branch”. Telebasel says: Go, Flume, go!