“heute-show”: Andreas Scheuer worried about ministerial posts? He’s applying for a mini job

Application selfie: Andreas Scheuer (left) applied to Florian Köster for a mini job at the “heute-show”. Image: zdf

Eight days before the general election, the election campaign is blooming: A TV triall like an “Asi talk show”, a minister who is already looking for a new job – and a party that uses a film to motivate itself, crime and Celebrates morality. The “heute-show” used all the templates.

September 18, 2021, 7:39 am 18.09.2021, 10:39

Jürgen Winzer

In “The Wolf of Wall Street” the financial guru Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, motivates his employees with a whipping speech to unconditional loyalty and irrepressible commitment for the good of the whole – the company. Exactly this film was chosen by a couple of “Lurche von der Junge Union” (original sound: Oliver Welke, “heute-show” moderator) on the sidelines of a TV trilogy as a motivational video and underlined the unleashed speech with subtitles (“We. Win . This. Bundestag election. “). Armin Laschet on the trail of super leader Leonardo?

Welke was impressed, but pointed out: “For everyone who doesn’t know the film: DiCaprio plays a coked-up, criminal stock market gambler in it. Is that a good metaphor for the CDU?” After a brief reflection: “When I think about it: yes.”

TV-Triell: Two screams at each other, the child of divorce sits in between

Otherwise, Oliver Welke didn’t like the second TV triall. “Incredible”, he stated, “zero gain in knowledge”. In addition, it has degenerated into an “Asi talk show like on RTL”: “Two scream at each other, one sits in between like a child of divorce.” In addition, all of this is no longer a triad, but just a duel, as the Greens, after “amazingly unprofessional mistakes” from the Chancellor’s race, silently said goodbye and halved their polls.

“Two scream at each other, a child of divorce in between”: Oliver Welke from the “heute-show” was not enthusiastic about the second TV triad. Image: zdf

The Union has come closer to the SPD again and that despite the probably stupidest sentence of the year, spoken by Armin Laschet. In connection with climate protection, he had promised the voters that the CDU would “let everyone do it” and not tell anyone what to do or what to say. Wilt was stunned:

“What? If everyone does what they want, we will become carbon neutral?”

Bad “gag” from Welke: “The Reichstag should be on fire.”

Gernot Hassknecht satirized Christian Lindner, the sole entertainer of the FDP, which was traded as a “kingmaker” and was especially “terrifyingly successful” (Welke) with young voters. Hassknecht shot the yellow campaign film – under the motto “You know you have to do something – for example open a beer. Cheers!”









Solo entertainer? Christian Lindner (FDP) was honored by the “heute-show” with a parody. Image: zdf

Welke thanked Tino Chrupalla. The AfD national spokesman, who would like to allow more German poetry and “poets and thinkers” culture to flow into daily life, had exposed himself when he was unable to name a favorite poem in an interview when asked. Welke made a cynical gag about the AfD: No matter how difficult it is to form a coalition after the election, it is certain that the AfD will not govern. According to Welke, “the Reichstag should be on fire”.

Andreas Scheuer puts out his feelers

Small parties usually have little chance; This time some are figuring out something. That is why Florian Köster (“A heart for small parties”) presented to the pirates, Volt and the CSU. There he asked Markus Söder to stop “constantly ramming the knife into Armin Laschet’s cross”. Söder verbally denied this: “I support Armin Laschet 100 percent!” “Very good,” laughed Köster, “you just know how to do good gags.”

Andreas Scheuer landed an even better one. The still incumbent transport minister, von Köster for that very reason (“It would only be important to me that the CSU smear so much that it is no longer allowed to provide the transport minister.”), Applied – look around early to see who is not an unemployed ex-minister wants to be – officially for a mini job at the “heute-show”! Köster thought it was good: “You are welcome to become an intern with us. But you are not allowed to sign any contracts yourself.”

Super chicken “Ross 308” – the opposite of “Biggest Loser”

It got beastly when Welke reported on the discussions about cheap chicken production and the PHW Group, the “FC Bayern of the feathered industry”. PHW is the “most unknown near-monopoly in Germany” and with a 50 percent market share the “Mäster of the Huhnivers”, who displaces all small poultry farms from the market. Although the conditions in the laying batteries have been denounced again and again for years, politicians are reluctant to exert influence.

Sure, so Welke: “The companies are controlled by the district veterinary offices. And these districts need tax revenue and jobs. Classic case of conflict of interest.“

“Maybe the next pandemic will come from Germany”

The showpiece of the “Broiler Barons” from PHW is the “Ross 308” project, a genetically modified super broiler. Sebastian Puffpaff reported from the gene lab and said proudly: “Our chicken is so awesome, it will gain 1.5 kilos in five weeks – the opposite of ‘Biggest Loser.'” The chicken would then have to be slaughtered immediately because otherwise it would be because of it overturned his heavy chest. Also because the chicks are already being pumped full of antibiotics. Yes, that is also risky for humans as the next link in the food chain, since resistant germs are increasingly found on chicken meat – including organic products. But, according to Puffpaff:

“It would be nice if the next pandemic came from Germany. Where else are we world leaders?”

“Are you playing God?” Asked Welke, but Puffpaff smiled away at the reproach: “Nonsense, he’s calling us and asking about an internship.”