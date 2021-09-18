Saturday, September 18, 2021
Has he cheated on Kim Kardashian badly before?

September 02, 2021 – 10:55 am clock

Lyrics causes cheating speculations about Kanye West

Kanye West (44) goes musically steep, but does he also cheat? In a new song, the rapper suggests that this was at least the case earlier in the relationship with Kim Kardashian (40).

Was rapper Kim Kardashian unfaithful back then?

His tenth studio album “Donda” has only just been released and was advertised in advance with spectacular shows – including a guest appearance by the controversial shock rocker Marilyn Manson (52). Now a line of songs from the new musical work causes a stir. “Here I am and I am making one too rich / Here I am with a new bride / And I know what the truth is / I still play games after two children / It is a lot to digest when your life is always on the move “Kanye raps on the song called” Hurricane “. According to an anonymous source on the People website, these lines should be read as a testimony, a testimony to everything Kanye did wrong. It is his apology and a way of being accountable.

In another track on the album, the musician also suggests that he used to hardly be seen in the joint 60 million dollar house of the couple at the time.

This is how Kim Kardashian feels about her ex Kanye West today




The rapper’s love for the reality star began in 2012. In May 2014, the former couple married. That year, just under seven years after the wedding, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star filed for divorce in February. But that doesn’t mean that Kim can’t stand her former partner anymore. On the contrary. Kanye’s ex showed her support in the form of an appearance at the “Donda” concert, wore a pompous wedding dress and was part of the stage show.

In the video: Kanye West wants a new name

In addition, Kim previously attended another Kanye event with the children North (8), Chicago (3), Saint (5) and Psalm (2) in tow. As “Us Weekly” reports, the singer is said to have the desire to be back with Kim. This is said to have been described by an unspecified source. (nos)

