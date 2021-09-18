Golden hens for Die Prinzen, Claudia Michelsen, Wincent Weiss and the U-21 national team

Since, with the Olympic Games, a large part of the sporting year 2021 did not take place until after the election for the Golden Hen, there was a very special hen for the Olympic warriors. With Florian Wellbrock, Aline Rotter-Focken and Martin Schulz three gold medal winners were present at the ceremony to receive the awards.

Joko Winterscheidt won with his quiz show “Who is stealing the show from me?” in the TV / Entertainment category – and shared the secret of how the show came about in his acceptance speech. The show was the result of a brainstorming session that won the craziest idea.







We laughed so much because it’s such a stupid idea.

Joko Winterscheidt

The Golden Hen 2021





“Knossi” wins among the online stars