Saturday, September 18, 2021
HomeNewsGolden hens for Die Prinzen, Claudia Michelsen, Wincent Weiss and the U-21...
News

Golden hens for Die Prinzen, Claudia Michelsen, Wincent Weiss and the U-21 national team

By Sonia Gupta
0
60




Since, with the Olympic Games, a large part of the sporting year 2021 did not take place until after the election for the Golden Hen, there was a very special hen for the Olympic warriors. With Florian Wellbrock, Aline Rotter-Focken and Martin Schulz three gold medal winners were present at the ceremony to receive the awards.

Joko Winterscheidt won with his quiz show “Who is stealing the show from me?” in the TV / Entertainment category – and shared the secret of how the show came about in his acceptance speech. The show was the result of a brainstorming session that won the craziest idea.




We laughed so much because it’s such a stupid idea.


Joko Winterscheidt
The Golden Hen 2021

“Knossi” wins among the online stars

One of the great, exciting moments at the Goldene Henne has been the voting of the Goldene Henne online star for several years. The audience and fans could vote online right into the show. Jens “Knossi” Knossalla was able to unite the most votes in the end and was very happy. For the big Golden Hen Gala, the entertainer and Twitch streamer even swapped his trademark, the crown, for a fine suit.


Previous articleJohnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Now it’s getting really dirty! – People
Next articleSylvester Stallone: ​​What Rambo is doing today
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv