Golden hens for Die Prinzen, Claudia Michelsen, Wincent Weiss and the U-21 national team

Since, with the Olympic Games, a large part of the sporting year 2021 did not take place until after the election for the Golden Hen, there was a very special hen for the Olympic warriors. With Florian Wellbrock, Aline Rotter-Focken and Martin Schulz three gold medal winners were present at the ceremony to receive the awards.
Joko Winterscheidt won with his quiz show “Who is stealing the show from me?” in the TV / Entertainment category – and shared the secret of how the show came about in his acceptance speech. The show was the result of a brainstorming session that won the craziest idea.
We laughed so much because it’s such a stupid idea.
“Knossi” wins among the online stars
One of the great, exciting moments at the Goldene Henne has been the voting of the Goldene Henne online star for several years. The audience and fans could vote online right into the show. Jens “Knossi” Knossalla was able to unite the most votes in the end and was very happy. For the big Golden Hen Gala, the entertainer and Twitch streamer even swapped his trademark, the crown, for a fine suit.