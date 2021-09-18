From February 10th on Netflix: New insights into new things from the world with Tom Hanks – entertainment

Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel in “News from the World”. Photo: Bruce W. Talamon / Universal Pictures / Netflix





The historical drama “News from the World” is in the starting blocks. A new trailer with Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel is now once again increasing the anticipation of the upcoming Netflix premiere.

The wait for the star-studded flick “News from the World” (original title: News of the World) will soon come to an end. On February 10, the historical drama with Tom Hanks (64, “Forrest Gump”) and the young German actress Helena Zengel (12, “Systemsprenger”) will premiere on Netflix. What can western fans look forward to in the new film by director Paul Greengrass (65, “Jason Bourne”)? A new trailer gives exciting insights.









“Neues aus der Welt” takes place in 1870, five years after the end of the civil war. Hanks is on the road as veteran Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who travels as a messenger through the wild and still inaccessible western United States. In Texas he made the acquaintance of ten-year-old Johanna (Zengel), who had lived for years in the indigenous Kiowa people and who adopted their customs. However, her future should be different: she should stay with her relatives against her will – and Kidd should accompany her on the way there. An adventurous journey through the wilderness with an unknown destination begins for the two of them.

Helena Zengel is delighted about the Golden Globe nomination

It’s not the first time Hollywood star Hanks and director Greengrass have worked together. In 2014 they received an Oscar nomination for their thriller “Captain Phillips”. And Zengel also sniffed plenty of award air in her younger years. In 2019 she was nominated for the European Film Prize as best actress in “Systemsprenger”, and in 2020 she received the German Film Prize for best leading actress for that film.

The historical drama “News from the World” could also help the twelve-year-old to win another award. She was recently nominated for a Satellite Award, Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. The awards ceremony will take place on February 15th, February 28th and April 4th.





