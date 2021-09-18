First details about the new “Lord of the Rings – Middle-earth Collection”







08/09/2021 (Karsten Serck)

Last autumn, in parallel to the “Lord of the Rings” & “Hobbit” Ultra HD Blu-ray release, Warner announced another “Middle Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition” for the summer of 2021, which in addition to the Ultra HD Blu-rays also includes the ” The Hobbit “trilogy on Blu-ray Disc and” The Lord of the Rings “as a remastered Blu-ray Disc trilogy as well as new bonus material should be included.

In the past few months, in contrast to the new “Lord of the Rings” series from Amazon Prime Video, there was hardly anything new to learn from the Shire from Peter Jackson, but now the first information about the bonus material is available, with the JRR Tolkien -Fans can count on.









The FSK recently checked the first extras for the Lord Of The Rings Middle Earth Collection. This involves a “Cannes Film Festival Presentation Reel” with a running time of almost 27 minutes and three “The Lord of the Rings Cast Reunion” specials on the individual “Lord of the Rings” films with a total running time of over 100 minutes. Recordings of the “The Lord of the Rings Cast Reunion” specials took place in the spring with the participation of Peter Jackson and presenter Stephen Colbert and some of them have already been shown as a cinema event in the USA. When and in what form the new “Lord of the Rings” specials will be published is still open. In the Warner plans until October there is still no announcement of the “Lord of the Rings Middle-earth Collection” on Blu-ray Disc or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

