First child: Jennifer Lawrence is already looking forward to the birth

Jennifer Lawrence (31) has a great adventure ahead of her: becoming a mom! Last week the good news made the rounds that the Hollywood actress was pregnant for the first time. Almost two years after she said yes to her lover Cooke Maroney, the two are now expecting offspring together. Now a friend betrayed Jenniferthat she would be really looking forward to her baby and mother role.

Like the insider opposite People revealed, the Hunger Games actress feels ready to be a mom. “Jen has long wanted to start a family and has found the ideal partner that she loves, respects and enjoys being with”the source said. The Hollywood beauty is now totally grounded – and is now looking forward to the birth. “She is very happy and looking forward to becoming a mother,” said the acquaintance of the Kentucky-born beauty.

The rumors of a possible pregnancy first surfaced in June when Jennifer was spotted with a slight curve under her shirt. For example, she was photographed with a small tummy on the set of her new film “Red, White and Water” – and a little later in a skin-tight yellow dress that made a few unusual curves visible. Last week, the 31-year-old finally put an end to speculation and officially confirmed her pregnancy.









advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence in June 2019

advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence in June 2021

advertisement

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence in June 2021

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz