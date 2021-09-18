Emmy 2021 winners: the Emmy Awards will be presented tomorrow – when and where on TV?

At this year’s Emmy Awards there could be a premiere: In the top category of the coveted US television awards, the streaming service could be the first time on Sunday evening in Los Angeles Netflix clear away. His series “The Crown“Via the British royal family competes with the” Star Wars “series”The Mandalorian“From Disney + and other productions for the best drama series award. And some other Netflix productions also have a chance of winning one of the trophies, which will be presented in front of an audience again this year.

The Emmy Awards on stream: where to watch?

The Emmy award ceremony and the arrival of the stars on the red carpet is shown on TNT series in Germany.

TNT series can be found in the pay TV offerings of Sky, Zattoo and other streaming providers.

The Emmy program will be shown in Germany from 1 a.m. The award ceremony starts at 2 a.m.





Emmy 2021: The Crown, Birdgerton, David Attenborough

Although the streaming service, which started in 2007, has completely turned the television landscape upside down in recent years, Netflix has never received an Emmy for best drama series or best comedy. With “The Crown” the moment “finally” seems to have come, says Clayton Davis of the industry journal “Variety”. The Netflix series “is also represented in the drama category.Bridgerton“.

The Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit“, In which Anya Taylor-Joy plays an extremely talented chess player with mental health problems. The one-season series boosted chessboard sales worldwide.









The nature documentation “David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet“By the famous British naturalist could win an Emmy for Netflix. Since the streaming service has already won 34 prizes in the previously awarded technical categories, Netflix could set an Emmy record.

2021 Emmys: The Mandalorian at Disney +

“We are seeing that Netflix finally has its breakthrough,” says Pete Hammond, columnist for the film and television portal “Deadline”. “It always went well for them with the nominations, but never with the final balance.” But now the streaming service is at a “turning point”.

If anyone can thwart Netflix, then most likely Disney +, the very new streaming service from entertainment company Disney. So the series “The Mandalorian“The many“ Star Wars ”fans with a baby Yoda and a digitally rejuvenated Luke Skywalker under their spell. The other insider tip in the “Best Drama Series” category is the LGBTQ series “Pose”.

Emmy Nominations: These are the nominees

In the “Best Mini-Series” category, Disney + sends “WandaVision“, A critically acclaimed mix of Marvel superhero story and sitcom, enters the race. The HBO small town crime production “Mare of Easttown“With British Oscar winner Kate Winslet is one of the contenders.

In the “Best Series / Comedy” category, “Ted Lasso “ from Apple TV + Favorite. Leading actor Jason Sudeikis, who plays an American football coach from the USA who becomes the team boss of an English soccer team, also has a chance of being named the best leading actor in a comedy.

Emmy on TV: Who will host?

The award ceremony will be moderated this year by the actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer. After moderator Jimmy Kimmel had to joke in front of empty spectators last year because of the corona pandemic, 500 hand-picked guests are allowed in the outdoor area this year. Emmy producer Ian Stewart emphasizes that strict infection control rules apply. However, he promises those who pass all the controls a “fun, classy party”.

The troupe from “The Crown” is expected to join the gala from London. “It will look different,” says “Variety” editor Davis of the semi-virtual Emmy Awards. “I keep my fingers crossed that it will hopefully be the last hybrid show that we will see”.