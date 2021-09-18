Drew Barrymore: Your special connection with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are more than just colleagues. She has now tried to describe what exactly connects the two

Drew Barrymore, 44, has spent time with a few people in her acting career – but there is one person she can never get enough of. “Adam Sandler, of course, because I want to make films with him all my life,” she told People. The American has already stood in front of the camera with the 52-year-old in several films, including, for example, “50 First Dates” or “Ready for Vacation”.









Drew Barrymore + Adam Sandler are a dream team



But that’s not enough for her: “We know that we still have a lot ahead of us.” They seem to enjoy working together so much that the two are even in private contact. “I only spoke to him on the phone recently. We do that a lot and we always think: I don’t know what, but we feel something,” says Barrymore, describing their relationship. Sources used:CodeList, People





