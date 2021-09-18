Don’t feel like Hollywood: Peal Harbor: What are Josh Hartnett, Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale doing today?

But then everything turned out differently than expected. Film critics tear up the effects-theatrical spectacle, “intrusive war adventure with unpleasant patriotic and heroic tones” , that’s how the “Lexicon of International Films” hits the supposed blockbuster. The tills are ringing with a gross profit of almost 500 million dollars, but the wish of the makers that you can feel like you are here James Cameron’s “Titanic” Conquering a place in the Bel étage of Hollywood history, however, is not fulfilled. In the end, it was enough for an Oscar in 2002 in the “Best Sound Editing” category, while there were a whopping six nominations for a Golden Raspberry.

Actually the floor was for Joshua “Josh” Daniel Hartnetts Cinema career well prepared. Admittedly, the US remake “Immer wieder Fitz”, in which Hartnett first tried to establish himself, turned out to be a veritable flop. But the films that followed had everything it takes to get noticed. The horror of “Halloween H20”, the slushed suicide ballad “The Virgin Suicides” by Sofia Coppola, and finally “Pearl Harbor”, Michael Bay’s epic war film, with a budget of 132 million dollars and lasting just under three hours Star line-up with names like Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Alec Baldwin, Dan Aykroyd, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jon Voight, Michael Shannon – and the future superstar, Josh Hartnett.

Josh Hartnett: “No” to the wrong people

Did Hartnett suspectwhat could in store for him? As soon as he accepts the part, the doubts prevail. “I feared that this would start something that I can no longer control,” said Josh Hartnett in an interview. “In the end I accepted the role because I didn’t want to turn it down out of fear.” Hartnett is already in a quandary, it doesn’t get any easier for him when his face then graces the covers of entertainment magazines. “Black Hawk Down” and “40 Days and 40 Nights” enlarge his sphere of influence even more. His co-stars are also becoming increasingly popular. Ben Affleck, for example, also becomes a producer, copes with flops like “Daredevil”, and later does essential works like “Gone Baby Gone” and “Argo” a constant between blockbusters and critic films. Kate Beckinsale also continues to climb. Sometimes in mammoth productions like “Aviator” or “Underworld”, then in horror stuff like “Van Helsing” or “Motel”.

And Hartnett? He brings it in a “Playboy” interview to a simple but decisive denominator: “I have often just said ‘no’ to the wrong people. They don’t like that that much.” Hartnett declines the offer to play “Batman”. He doesn’t want to risk becoming a brand, an established concept, he refuses to step into the Hollywood corset. Hollywood, or rather its decision-makers and makers, react in their own way. Christopher Nolan turns Christian Bale into Batman. When it comes to casting “Prestige – Master of Magic”, Hartnett is in the mood for the part. But Nolan picks, well who, Christian Bale.