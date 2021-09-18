Don’t feel like Hollywood: Peal Harbor: What are Josh Hartnett, Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale doing today?

Actually the floor was for Joshua “Josh” Daniel Hartnetts Cinema career well prepared. Admittedly, the US remake “Immer wieder Fitz”, in which Hartnett first tried to establish himself, turned out to be a veritable flop. But the films that followed had everything it takes to get noticed. The horror of “Halloween H20”, the slushed suicide ballad “The Virgin Suicides” by Sofia Coppola, and finally “Pearl Harbor”, Michael Bay’s epic war film, with a budget of 132 million dollars and lasting just under three hours Star line-up with names like Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Alec Baldwin, Dan Aykroyd, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jon Voight, Michael Shannon – and the future superstar, Josh Hartnett.
But then everything turned out differently than expected. Film critics tear up the effects-theatrical spectacle, “intrusive war adventure with unpleasant patriotic and heroic tones”, that’s how the “Lexicon of International Films” hits the supposed blockbuster. The tills are ringing with a gross profit of almost 500 million dollars, but the wish of the makers that you can feel like you are here James Cameron’s “Titanic” Conquering a place in the Bel étage of Hollywood history, however, is not fulfilled. In the end, it was enough for an Oscar in 2002 in the “Best Sound Editing” category, while there were a whopping six nominations for a Golden Raspberry.
Josh Hartnett: “No” to the wrong people
Did Hartnett suspectwhat could in store for him? As soon as he accepts the part, the doubts prevail. “I feared that this would start something that I can no longer control,” said Josh Hartnett in an interview. “In the end I accepted the role because I didn’t want to turn it down out of fear.” Hartnett is already in a quandary, it doesn’t get any easier for him when his face then graces the covers of entertainment magazines. “Black Hawk Down” and “40 Days and 40 Nights” enlarge his sphere of influence even more. His co-stars are also becoming increasingly popular. Ben Affleck, for example, also becomes a producer, copes with flops like “Daredevil”, and later does essential works like “Gone Baby Gone” and “Argo” a constant between blockbusters and critic films. Kate Beckinsale also continues to climb. Sometimes in mammoth productions like “Aviator” or “Underworld”, then in horror stuff like “Van Helsing” or “Motel”.
And Hartnett? He brings it in a “Playboy” interview to a simple but decisive denominator: “I have often just said ‘no’ to the wrong people. They don’t like that that much.” Hartnett declines the offer to play “Batman”. He doesn’t want to risk becoming a brand, an established concept, he refuses to step into the Hollywood corset. Hollywood, or rather its decision-makers and makers, react in their own way. Christopher Nolan turns Christian Bale into Batman. When it comes to casting “Prestige – Master of Magic”, Hartnett is in the mood for the part. But Nolan picks, well who, Christian Bale.
It only hurts for a moment
It is incidents like these that Josh Hartnett, 1978 in St. Paul, Minnesota, born, confirm in his actions. Hartnett withdraws, plays in smaller productions, often without a notable theatrical release. Does that frustrate him? It doesn’t look like it. “If I see a role now that I think is good, then I have to fight for it,” Hartnett said in an interview with news.com. “I think that’s okay, even if I don’t get it. It might hurt, but the next moment it’ll be forgotten.”
Today Hartnett lives mostly in Surrey, England, with his partner, the UK actress Tamsin Egerton, he has two children. And his future? Maybe in the series segment: From 2014 to 2016 he was in “Penny Dreadful”. “Josh has what it takes to become famous very quickly and to spark an effect on teenagers like a one-man version of the Backstreet Boys,” film partner Ben Affleck had predicted at the time of “Pearl Harbor”. Not a bad decision by Hartnett not to have chosen this career option.
Ben Affleck: An Oscar early, problems later
And Ben Affleck himself? The course of his career turned out to be the ups and downs that Hartnett wanted to avoid for himself. Together with his buddy Matt Damon, Affleck had already won an Oscar for the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998, the prelude to an eventful career. In addition to his films, it was always his relationships with greats like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner that made headlines in the relevant press, including alcoholism and similar escapades. At the beginning of 2020, Affleck finally admitted in an interview that he had been taking anti-depressants since he was 26 years old.
Kate Beckinsale, the big one
That leaves “Pearl Harbor” colleague Kate Beckinsale – and she has so far shown in her career how it can go between these two extremes, Affleck’s eventful hussar ride on the one hand, Hartnett’s retreat on the other: Successful, glamorous, so far without the usual scandals. The daughter of the British actor couple Richard Beckinsale and Judy Loe, who was born in London in 1973, is also represented in the Yellow Press, most recently breathtaking bikini photos of her made the rounds. But somehow Beckinsale seems to have managed the balancing act between popcorn cinema and independent production, between the red carpet and private life so far, even if things have been a bit more restless recently. In 2019, husband Len Wiseman filed for divorce after twelve years of marriage, and a relationship with the 24-year-old musician Goody Grace did not last long. In the near future, Beckinsale will have to concentrate on working in front of the camera again, taking the lead role in the dark comedy series “Guilty Party”.