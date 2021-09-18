Dogecoin Foundation is back – what are their plans?

Reading time for the article: 2 Minutes

Compact:

After years of abstinence, the Dogecoin Foundation is back and celebrating a revival.

New on board are the advisor to Elon Musk, Jared Birchall and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

It can be assumed that one will work seriously to establish Dogecoin as a means of payment.

Dogecoin was actually intended as a joke. In an interview, Elon Musk once said that it would be ironic of fate if the crypto currency of all things that actually only makes fun of the whole topic would win the race. What Musk jokingly suggested, however, he may have meant very seriously.

With the restart of the Dogecoin Foundation, Musk is making his closest adviser available to the foundation’s committee. Jared Birchall not only runs companies founded by Musk, but is also the head of Musk’s family office. In addition to Birchall, Vitalik Buterin joins as a consultant, whose involvement as one of the founding fathers of Ethereum has caused astonishment in the industry.









The Foundation aims to protect the intellectual property and brand of Dogecoin and is also intended to promote Memecoin wherever possible. According to the self-confession, special value is placed on interpersonal interactions and collaboration. The pursuit of profit and competition are part of the foundation’s identity, but should take a back seat.

Dogecoin as a means of payment

It looks like Elon Musk is far from done with Dogecoin. During the hype in the second quarter of 2021, he pondered publicly about how to better scale the Dogecoin blockchain and raise DOGE to a means of payment. While his approaches caused amusement in the global crypto community, Musk seems serious.

After all, he also revealed at the time that he was already talking to developers. In retrospect, these statements make sense if you look at the composition of the Dogecoin Foundation. Dogecoin has received maintenance in recent years, but has not made any significant development progress.

The Foundation’s roadmap is still pending, but it can be assumed that it will very likely work seriously to establish Dogecoin as a means of payment. Regardless of whether that can succeed or not, the potential for the next hype should have increased with the reorganization of the Foundation.