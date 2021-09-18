Disney trailer with Emma Stone as the diabolical Cruella becomes a hit

Who doesn’t know that infamous Cruella de Vil from the popular cartoon classic “101 Dalmatians”? The devilish and unscrupulous fashion designer finally goes after the cute Dalmatian puppies to make a unique coat out of the fur. Fortunately, their plan went wrong, the rest is known.

Who is actually behind the villain Cruella? Disney is getting to the bottom of this question with a new movie and shows the beginnings of the infamous fashion designer, played by Emma Stone (Zombie land).

In the meantime, a first (original) trailer has been released, which has already been released viewed almost 10 million times became. The first reactions from fans even speak of one Joker-like movie. Here you can see the German trailer:

What is Disney’s Cruella about?

London in the 1970s: The talented Estella draws attention to herself with her creative and extravagant designs. The young woman dreams of a great career as a fashion designer. But life is hard for the penniless orphan and a path into high society seems unattainable for them at first. Instead, she hangs around the streets of London as a con artist, always looking for a new victim from the circle of the longed-for luxury of the rich and beautiful.









She is supported by the two petty criminals Horace (Paul Walter Hauser) and Jasper (Joel Fry). Then she finally has a chance from her hopeless situation: Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a fashion legend with an exclusive taste, is interested in Estella’s extravagant designs and assigns her to design a unique outfit for herself. Estella would do anything for that.

© Disney

Theatrical release in spring – or is it on Disney Plus?

“Disney’s Cruella” is by director Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) and is slated to hit theaters this May. Due to the ongoing corona pandemic, however, no specific start date has yet been set. So far there are no plans to have the film in theaters and at the same time Disney + to show, like with “Mulan”.