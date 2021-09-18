Denzel Washington’s first time With the action film “The Equalizer 2”, the 63-year-old Hollywood star is celebrating a premiere that was 41 years away: the first sequel as an action hero.

With a gloomy, determined look: Robert McCall alias Denzel Washington on the way to the campaign of revenge. (Image: Sony)

Bruce Willis already has, as does Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Only Denzel Washington, he’s never been. The now 63-year-old Hollywood actor has been in front of the camera since 1977, he has made 56 films and played unforgettable roles such as human rights activist Malcolm X, boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter or drug king Frank Lucas in “American Gangster”.

But unlike most of his professional colleagues, he has never played a role twice.

Washington’s credo is “No sequels”, and during his 41-year career he had not appeared in a single sequel. Until now.

Robert McCall, the hero from the action film “The Equalizer” (2014), who enjoys reading books and correcting injustices – often with two pistols – is the first film role that Washington has slipped into a second time. “The Equalizer 2” was directed, as in part one, by the 52-year-old American action specialist Antoine Fuqua, whom this newspaper recently met for a discussion at the Locarno film festival. “Just like Denzel, I’ve never done a sequel,” says Fuqua, “because I never had the feeling that it was necessary for any of my films. But then we were presented with a script that delighted both of us. Because it’s not just a copy of Part One, but gives us a glimpse into McCall’s enigmatic past. “

Robert McCall is a timeless hero

Fuqua calls Robert McCall, this lonely wolf who looks after everything on his own, a “timeless hero”. Just like George Lucas and Francis Ford Coppola once did, Fuqua incorporated the work of the famous mythology author Joseph Campbell into his film world. “McCall is on a journey into the heart of darkness,” says Fuqua.

“It is the same journey that each of us takes – and at the end of which we are confronted with ourselves.”

For McCall, this means that he has to face his past in “The Equalizer 2”, which takes the form of a group of heavily armed guys. As in part one, loud, extremely violent action scenes alternate with quieter, more intimate moments. Robert McCall, who shoots around and never questions his retaliatory actions, is far less interesting than McCall, who cares about the wellbeing of his neighbors.









They are curious little side adventures that have little to do with the actual film plot and that many other Hollywood directors would have cut out. Antoine Fuqua nods: “That’s true, but many fans of the first ‘Equalizer’ film told me that these scenes were their favorite scenes. I listened to them because I don’t make films for myself, but for the largest possible audience, who should have fun in the cinema and feel something. “

The best scenes in “The Equalizer 2” are those in which McCall takes a talented teenager (strong: “Moonlight” star Ashton Sanders), who is recruited by a street gang, under his wing. “McCall is not a hero because he fights other people,” says Fuqua, “but because he teaches a teenager that ‘man’ is not spelled ‘gun’ and takes time to sit on a bench with a lonely old man to take and listen to its problems. “

A duo of actor and director who understand each other

It is undoubtedly also those scenes in which Denzel Washington’s great empathy comes into its own. He has now stood in front of the camera for Antoine Fuqua four times, including the role as a corrupt cop in the film “Training Day”, which won Washington his second Oscar in 2002. “Sometimes as a director you are lucky enough to find a great actor with whom you get along blindly,” says Fuqua of the longstanding collaboration,

“Scorsese had that with Robert De Niro, I had that with Denzel Washington.”

No wonder, Fuqua is already considering the next project with the character actor: a remake of the mafia classic “Scarface”. “Denzel thinks I’m joking, but as soon as I have a good script, I’ll get started.” A third “Equalizer” film is also conceivable. Because after 41 years, Denzel Washington’s sequel ban has now been broken.