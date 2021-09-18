Denzel Washington: Thanks to his hairdresser

The 64-year-old actor paid tribute to longtime hairdresser Larry Cherry, with whom he has worked since filming the 1992 biopic ‘Malcolm X’, at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening (February 17). The coiffeur has “professional talent” and is a “consummate professional” who “never wants to reap the laurels”.

The celebrity hairdresser has worked with director Spike Lee since the 1986 film ‘She’s Gotta Have It’, and he and Cherry became friends after Washington starred in the Hollywood legend’s Malcolm X biopic. Since then, the two have worked together on some of the actor’s most impressive projects including ‘Courage to Truth’, ‘State of Emergency’, ‘Training Day’, ‘John Q – Desperate Anger’, ‘Man On Fire’ and ‘Equalizer 2’.









Meanwhile, Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington, who recently starred in Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ sometimes feels like one of the directing legend’s children. He praised the filmmaker in an interview with ‘Collider’: “He gave dark-skinned men and women a platform. We are not only in this business. Both, in front of and behind the camera. So many people […] come from Spike Lee’s school. He’s almost started a Spike Lee institution. We are all like his children. He’s just so encouraging and so supportive. So I just feel like I’m part of this huge family and part of history. I’m connected to a Wesley Snipes and I’m connected to Giancarlo Esposito because of the history of the films we were all involved in with Spike Lee. “