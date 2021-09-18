Darren Aronofsky + Jennifer Lawrence: Does he think they’re underexposed?

Does Darren Aronofsky certify that his girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence still has room for improvement when it comes to mental work? A friend of hers comments on this – and the US director also speaks out

After their joint appearance at the Venice Film Festival, voices were raised that there was a crisis between Darran Aronofsky from his girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence. Thereupon an insider immediately reported, claiming that the star director was just annoyed. One of the reasons for this would be their consumption of reality TV and their lack of interest in intellectual life. Accordingly, he generally denies her the spiritual maturity to exist at his side. What’s more, he was just embarrassed about their behavior.

Chicane while filming



In addition, according to a friend, he should have harassed her while filming the joint film “mother”. A confidante about this:

“His behavior towards her is unfair. Instead of finally separating, he holds out Jen a little longer and has her hooked.”

If you believe the statements, Lawrence is downright dependent on Aronofsky.

Darran Aronofsky annoyed by Jennifer Lawrence?



So much for the insiders and confidants. However, Darren Aronofskys (48, “The Wrestler”) has just spoken highly of his girlfriend. How does that fit together? In an interview with the US site “Entertainment Tonight”, the filmmaker couldn’t stop raving and showered Lawrence with praise: “I don’t know what made her so great – maybe it was her parents or the water from Kentucky “jokes the 48-year-old. One thing is clear to him, however: Lawrence is a talent of the century. “She is a unique talent of her generation, a whirlwind, a hurricane, an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent,” says Aronofsky, comparing every force of nature.









She goes into raptures



An enthusiasm that is definitely mutual. Lawrence also said he was completely in love with her boyfriend and certified him to be absolutely brilliant. She also said, “I’ve been in relationships before where I’ve been completely confused. I never feel that way with him.” The two seem somehow quite fascinated by each other.

An unequal couple who were probably not confronted with rumors of a crisis for the last time.

Our video recommendation on the topic:





Shortness of breath on the red carpet Jennifer, is your corset too tight for you?



56 images

tbu

CodeList