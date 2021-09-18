Saturday, September 18, 2021
HomeNewsCute photo of the "Harry Potter" cast
News

Cute photo of the “Harry Potter” cast

By Arjun Sethi
0
39




Is there something going on between Hermione and Malfoy? Are good friends Emma Watson and Tom Felton definitely – now a cute photo has popped up!

The fans have long rumored that something is going on between Tom Felton and Emma Watson – or at least they hope so. This is not least due to the fact that the Hermione– Actress admitted she had a crush on Tom Felton: “He was my first crush. He knows about it. We talked about it and we still laugh about it. We’re very good friends now, and that’s cool. “

This cute picture of Emma Watson was shot by Tom Felton

Some time ago, the two of them uploaded a photo together and the internet went crazy – now it has Emma Watson uploaded a picture of yourself on Instagram that Tom Felton took. She writes: “Friends are the best way to catch you.”

Agree & read on




Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram
selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. This does not affect the legality of the processing carried out up until the next revocation.

In the comments, the fans are incredibly happy about it – “Dramione is real” writes one, “Finally getting married” demands another. “Yeah, friends – my heart is exploding,” comments another.

Are the Hermione and Malfoy cast members a couple?

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that anything will really happen between the two of them – Tom Felton Apparently single, Emma Watson has been dating businessman Brendan Wallace since late last year. Pity!



Previous articleKeanu Reeves sees the digital future 20 years
Next articleDenzel Washington: Thanks to his hairdresser
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv