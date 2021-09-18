Cute photo of the “Harry Potter” cast

The fans have long rumored that something is going on between Tom Felton and Emma Watson – or at least they hope so. This is not least due to the fact that the Hermione– Actress admitted she had a crush on Tom Felton: “He was my first crush. He knows about it. We talked about it and we still laugh about it. We’re very good friends now, and that’s cool. “

This cute picture of Emma Watson was shot by Tom Felton

Some time ago, the two of them uploaded a photo together and the internet went crazy – now it has Emma Watson uploaded a picture of yourself on Instagram that Tom Felton took. She writes: “Friends are the best way to catch you.”

In the comments, the fans are incredibly happy about it – “Dramione is real” writes one, “Finally getting married” demands another. “Yeah, friends – my heart is exploding,” comments another.

Are the Hermione and Malfoy cast members a couple?

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that anything will really happen between the two of them – Tom Felton Apparently single, Emma Watson has been dating businessman Brendan Wallace since late last year. Pity!