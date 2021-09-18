Curious Deepfake: Back to the Future with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.

MOVIE REVIEWS February 17, 2020 at 12:08 pm A realistic deepfake shows how cool a remake of Back in the Future would look. Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland are following in the footsteps of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. But are the Marvel stars also good as Doc Brown and Marty McFly?

Do we see a reboot of “Back to the Future” with Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland anytime soon? At least that’s what a YouTube clip makes us believe. The clip uploaded by the user “EZRyderX47” received over 2.5 million views within three days. In fact, the video is just a so-called deepfake. “EZRyderX47” integrated the faces of the Avengers stars into the original film with the help of various programs.

Various methods of manipulating media content are referred to as deepfake. “Face swapping”, which is also used in this video, is popular, in which the face of one person is placed over that of another person. There are countless videos on YouTube in which current actors supposedly slip into roles from classic films. You can find a selection of funny deepfake videos on YouTube below.

While the type of deepfake video shown here is nice fun, the techniques come with high risks. There is a risk that video contributions will be manipulated in a targeted manner in order to influence public opinion or to discredit certain people.

