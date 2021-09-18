Cryptocurrency Explodes 25% Thanks to Katy Perry!

In addition to Katy Perry, Nas, Jason Derulo, The Chainsmokers, Pusha T, Steve Aoki, Mike Shinoda and Disclosure have also invested in the decentralized music sharing platform.

This means that more and more artists are joining the platform, which has led to a significant price jump of over 25 percent within the last 24 hours.

Audius Coin raises $ 5 million from renowned artists

Blockchain-based music streaming platform Audius has raised $ 5 million from some of the music industry’s top names in a strategic funding round. Audius artist investors include Katy Perry, Nas, The Chainsmokers via their Mantis VC, Jason Derulo, Pusha T, Steve Aoki, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, and Disclosure. Funding came when Audius hit its latest milestone, 6 million active users per month.

Open a free crypto broker account? Trade real cryptocurrencies quickly and securely with eToro *.

The platform is a decentralized music streaming application owned and operated by an open source community of artists, fans and developers. Musicians can also upload their songs for free. In contrast to other platforms like Spotify and Soundcloud, Audius lets artists own their music. Every song uploaded to the platform has a timestamp of its origin.

Audius Coin price increases by over 25% in the last 24 hours



The financing round also made itself felt in the course of Audius Crypto (AUDIO). The new cryptocurrency has increased by over 25% in the last 24 hours. The Audius Coin price is currently around $ 2.97. Accordingly, the 3 US dollar mark is not far away. Audius Coin currently ranks 88th of all cryptocurrencies.

Invest quickly and securely in real cryptocurrencies? Open a free crypto broker account * with eToro now.

Audius Coin is still away from its all-time high of March 27, 2021 of 4.27 US dollars, but with the support of well-known artists it could soon break this value again. Artists have already stepped into the crypto industry by investing and even showcasing their collections of NFTs. For example, Rapper Nas was one of the early investors in the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange and announced after investing in Audius:

“I know blockchain will change the world since I invested in Coinbase five years ago, and I believe it could be the most important technology that has ever hit the music industry. Anyone who uploads to Audius can be the owner, which cannot be said of any other platform. “

Buy Audius Coin: is it worth buying?

Audius (AUDIO) could be the future of music streaming. The blockchain technology behind it is particularly attractive for artists, as sales are paid out faster and transactions take place within a very short time. In addition, artists have complete control over their income and thus give their fans the chance to support them directly.









The early entry into Audius Crypto could promise high returns in the long term, as well-known artists are now switching to the portal. This is also noticeable in the Audius Coin course, the cryptocurrency has increased by over 524 percent in the last 12 months alone.

Jasmin Fuchs studied linguistics and trained in information technology and IT management. You can also find Jasmin’s publications at https://kryptoszene.de/