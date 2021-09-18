Crazy fan theory finally connects great The Rock blockbusters

Dwayne Johnson loves dirty white t-shirts and tropical undergrowth. For many of his films, from Welcome to the Jungle to Dwayne Johnson’s best blockbuster in 20 years, they represent the stamp of The Rock: Only real with fine rib scraps, Amazon flora and minimum hairline.

Best blockbuster: Jungle Cruise in the cinema or on Disney + * see

In fact, there are even bigger and more suspicious parallels between five of his big blockbusters: Is the biceps rascal secretly building a jungle MCU? A ludicrous fan theory suggests it.

Jungle Cruise is the foundation for Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle MCU

As several sources correctly note (via Observer ), the jungle is the setting for many The Rock films – and one story could combine all of these supposedly separate adventures.

It starts with Johnson’s character Frank Wolff in Jungle Cruise: What Looks Up a rascal Amazon riverboat captain with a penchant for dad jokes, is in truth a 400-year-old conquistador who negotiates a life-prolonging curse on an expedition to the legendary El Dorado. In 1916, however, the arrival of the British researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) gave the opportunity to break the spell.

© Disney Frank Wolff in Jungle Cruise

True, he will at the end of the film freed from the curse using an ancient artifact and can travel the world with his flame. But what if he returned to the Amazon after a long and fulfilling life and took on immortality again in order to be able to continue protecting his beloved jungle?

An immortal Dwayne Johnson builds the Jumanji game

In doing so, he may have set great events in motion elsewhere. Wolff is a talented cartographer, an imaginative kid’s head with extensive knowledge of tropical flora and fauna. Besides, he has to literally wasting centuries of time before the events of Jungle Cruise. What could be better than conceiving a little game?

© Sony Xander Bravestone in Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle

According to the theory, Wolff could have invented the game from the films Jumanji, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji, which is able to devour people through the magic of his curse. That would of course not be intended by the good-natured Frank – but A curse is a curse.

American fools threaten Dwayne Johnson’s Amazon

The whole idleness that encourages play is swept away by the ongoing destruction of the Amazon rainforest in the 20th century: suddenly there is everywhere People with all sorts of stupid ideas how the hidden treasures of the Amazon should be used. Of course, Wolff cannot allow that.

That is also the reason why the ex-captain (also called Beck here), who is now working as a bounty hunter, allows himself to be sent back to the Amazon in Welcome to the Jungle. Not only must gangster son Travis (Seann William Scott) be prevented from to find a valuable El Dorado artifact the brutal mine owner Hatcher (Christopher Walken) must also be eliminated.

© Columbia Tri-Star





Beck and target Travis

Why doesn’t the main character just go to the Amazon without an assignment? Since Wolff is provided with the necessary equipment by Travis’ dad (William Lucking), he can carry out his agenda much more efficiently. It ends with the rebels under Mariana (Rosario Dawson) getting the artifact, but that doesn’t have to be a contradiction: Wolff has already proven in Jungle Cruise that the oppressed peoples of the Amazon are close to his heart.

Dwayne Johnson’s character finds the fabled Atlantis

But since he cannot deal with protecting the Amazon every day, Wolff finally goes on trips again and experiences new adventures. About 10 years later he has just finished a career as a Navy code breaker in The Journey to the Mysterious Island, and is now called Hank and unexpectedly discovers the sunken island of Atlantis.

That this is not a common family dad, but an adventurer with several hundred years of experience under his belt, is made clear by Hank’s abilities alone: ​​who else could be like that masterfully deal with gigantic bees and huge volcanic eruptions?

© Warner Hank on the trip to the mysterious island

Wolff’s code experience leads to unforeseen complications elsewhere and opens up new adventures: Frank Wolff becomes a video game hero.

Dwayne Johnson becomes an action hero in a gaming adventure

His curse still binds him to the game from Jumanji, which was once developed for diversion. However, this grows with each of his new experiences – and his experiences with code and communication technology turn the board game into a video game: the world of Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Behind the Coincidentally, almost indestructible Xander Bravestone Of course, nobody is hiding other than Frank Wolff, whose life takes the game as a blueprint for the great adventure. Other figures such as Mouse Finbar or Ruby Roundhouse are simply virtual versions of vehicles inside that Wolff has met on earth for 500 years.

© Sony Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) in Jumanji

Meanwhile, in the real world, the non-virtual Wolff is desperately looking for the lost game that does all sorts of jokes with innocent young people. Maybe so desperate that he takes a job as an FBI profiler to catch the thief faster.

Funny fan theory suggests Dwayne Johnson’s MCU ambitions

To be able to find a common thread in all of The Rocks action hits is of course primarily fan fun and not a highly serious filmographic analysis. But the theory also reveals how determined Dwayne Johnson developed his film corpus towards a franchise.

After all, the parallels between his characters are hardly coincidental: with their thirst for adventure, their good-natured bad humor, their hearts in the right place and their sense of love and family, they offer the ideal identification surface for a large audience.

© Netflix Johnson with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Red Notice

Of course, this should not only work once, but also a second or third time, as with Jumanji – The Next Level. In this respect, The Rocks Films may not have a really coherent story, but at least one thing in common: They can all be continued at will. Frank Wolff gets no respite.

* These links are so-called affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we receive a commission.

What do you think of The Rocks Jungle MCU theory?