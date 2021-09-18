Saturday, September 18, 2021
Commitment to gender equality

By Arjun Sethi
The ‘Maybe Better Tomorrow’ actress was humble and said of her role as UN ambassador: “To be asked to serve as UN women’s benevolence ambassador made me honestly humble. The chance, real ones Being able to make change is not one that everyone gets and it’s one that I don’t want to take lightly.Women’s rights are so tied to who I am, they are deeply personal [für mich] and rooted in my life so that I can’t think of an option that’s more exciting. I still have so much to learn. “




The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star had previously stated that his work for the ‘HeForShe’ campaign was what he was most proud of in his life. Speaking of working with the initiative, the ‘Harry Potter’ actress said: “I really believe we are getting closer to a world where the sexes are treated equally, definitely closer than we were two years ago, and I know that every single ‘HeForShe'[-Aktivist] played such a big part in it. I’m proud to have been part of so many great things in my life, but there is nothing I’m more proud of than being part of it. “

BANG Showbiz


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
