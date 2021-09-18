Come along to the baby ultrasound!

Berlin – In September 2020, Kim Kardashian announced that the family reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” was coming to an end. The last episode has now been broadcast and we have found that the celebrity plan no longer needs linear television to keep themselves talking. Kim’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, an enterprising cosmetics entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $ 700 million, has an impressive 265 million Instagram subscribers. And they get first-hand information from her.

Now the 24-year-old, who became a mother for the first time in February 2018, but only posted photos after giving birth, has announced her second pregnancy. In her Insta story, Jenner shows a positive pregnancy test and video shows everyone how she and her partner, the US rapper Travis Scott, go to the gynecological examination.









Underlaid with piano sounds, daughter Stormi can also be seen, who will soon have a sibling, as well as ultrasound images and the baby bump of the mother-to-be. Later, Kylie Jenner’s mother Kris can be happy about the news that she is going to be a grandmother again, and the father-to-be can stroke the baby bump again. A clip in the best reality TV style with all the ingredients that such a work needs.

Fans had been speculating about the possible pregnancy for a few weeks. Jenner received numerous congratulations under her post, including from Gigi and Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shared their video.

Fans of the TV show know this kind of openness all too well. Intimacy was never spared. Khloé Kardashian once reported that she had undergone fertility treatment. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” documented her unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant in detail.