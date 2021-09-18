Sunday, September 19, 2021
Cobra Kai: That has to do with superstar Will Smith with the Netflix hit

By Sonia Gupta
Cobra Kai - background
COBRA KAI

Noticed? The name Will Smith appears in the credits of “Cobra Kai”. Netzwelt explains the superstar’s involvement in the Netflix series.

William Zapka from Cobra Kai and Will Smith

William Zapka from Cobra Kai and Will Smith (Source: Guy D’Alema / Netflix / Themoviedb.org/ Collage: Netzwelt)

  • Superstar Will Smith is the executive producer of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.
  • Behind it is the remake “Karate Kid” with Jackie Chan from 2010.
  • We explain Will Smith’s involvement in Cobra Kai.

The third season of the Netflix hit “Cobra Kai” has only just thrilled viewers all over the world: In the series, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zapka as Johnny Lawrence are reviving their old rivalries from the 1984 cult film “Karate Kid”. In addition to Macchio and Zapka, many other actors from the original “Karate Kid” trilogy from the eighties appear in “Cobra Kai”. In the 4th edition, Terry Silver, the villain from “Karate Kid III”, will be there.

The series creators and showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are behind “Cobra Kai”. Some viewers may also have noticed a not entirely unknown name in the credits: “Men in Black” and “Bad Boys” star Will Smith is listed as executive producer. But what does Smith have to do with “Cobra Kai”?

“Karate Kid” with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith from 2010

The explanation is provided by the remake “Karate Kid” from 2010: Will Smith’s production company Overbrook Entertainment secured the rights to “Karate Kid” and the remake with Jackie Chan and Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith was made.




Overbrook Entertainment never produced a sequel, but the rights to “Karate Kid” remained with the production company and when “Cobra Kai” showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg came up with the idea for “Cobra Kai” years later, they had to Give Overbrook Entertainment its okay. Therefore, Will Smith is named as executive producer on the “Cobra Kai” credits.

Will Smith’s involvement in “Cobra Kai”

The former “The Prince of Bel-Air” star is not really involved in the series, by the way, but in a way his production company Overbrook Entertainment made “Cobra Kai” possible: Convinced of the concept of the 3 “Cobra Kai” showrunners Josh Heald , Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg convinced Overbrook manager Caleeb Pinkett, Will Smith’s brother-in-law, Sony Pictures Television to produce “Cobra Kai” at all.

Theoretically, by the way, Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan and even Will Smith themselves could appear in future seasons of “Cobra Kai”. But is that really going to happen?

Rate Cobra Kai
genre Drama, Action & Adventure
First broadcast

May 2nd, 2018
First broadcast in Germany

May 2nd, 2018
Homepage youtube.com
Other sources
Networks Netflix, YouTube Red

production

Sony Pictures Television, Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions, Overbrook Entertainment, Overbrook Entertainment
Seasons

This page was created with data from Amazon, Netflix, MagentaTV, Sky Online, iTunes, The Movie Database, Fanart.tv, Warner Home Entertainment, Sony Home Entertainment or the respective production studios and / or publishers. If you have any errors or problems, please use the contact form.


