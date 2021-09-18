Cobra Kai: That has to do with superstar Will Smith with the Netflix hit

COBRA KAI January 22, 2021 at 5:16 pm Noticed? The name Will Smith appears in the credits of “Cobra Kai”. Netzwelt explains the superstar’s involvement in the Netflix series.

William Zapka from Cobra Kai and Will Smith (Source: Guy D’Alema / Netflix / Themoviedb.org/ Collage: Netzwelt)

Superstar Will Smith is the executive producer of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.

Behind it is the remake “Karate Kid” with Jackie Chan from 2010.

We explain Will Smith’s involvement in Cobra Kai.

The third season of the Netflix hit “Cobra Kai” has only just thrilled viewers all over the world: In the series, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zapka as Johnny Lawrence are reviving their old rivalries from the 1984 cult film “Karate Kid”. In addition to Macchio and Zapka, many other actors from the original “Karate Kid” trilogy from the eighties appear in “Cobra Kai”. In the 4th edition, Terry Silver, the villain from “Karate Kid III”, will be there.

The series creators and showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are behind “Cobra Kai”. Some viewers may also have noticed a not entirely unknown name in the credits: “Men in Black” and “Bad Boys” star Will Smith is listed as executive producer. But what does Smith have to do with “Cobra Kai”?

The explanation is provided by the remake “Karate Kid” from 2010: Will Smith’s production company Overbrook Entertainment secured the rights to “Karate Kid” and the remake with Jackie Chan and Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith was made.









Overbrook Entertainment never produced a sequel, but the rights to “Karate Kid” remained with the production company and when “Cobra Kai” showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg came up with the idea for “Cobra Kai” years later, they had to Give Overbrook Entertainment its okay. Therefore, Will Smith is named as executive producer on the “Cobra Kai” credits.

The former “The Prince of Bel-Air” star is not really involved in the series, by the way, but in a way his production company Overbrook Entertainment made “Cobra Kai” possible: Convinced of the concept of the 3 “Cobra Kai” showrunners Josh Heald , Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg convinced Overbrook manager Caleeb Pinkett, Will Smith’s brother-in-law, Sony Pictures Television to produce “Cobra Kai” at all.

Theoretically, by the way, Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan and even Will Smith themselves could appear in future seasons of “Cobra Kai”. But is that really going to happen?

