Christian Bale: No more weight fluctuations

It is getting too much for him too: after the doctors sounded the alarm at Christian Bale, he wants to stop his legendary weight fluctuations.

Hollywood star Christian Bale (44, “The Machinist”) has been a prime example of his physical commitment for many years. For his films, the Welshman put on and lost up to 40 kilos in order to give his roles the necessary credibility. The most recent example is his part in “Vice – The Second Man”: To realistically mimic Ex-US Vice President Dick Cheney (77), he recently gained around 20 kilos, which he starved himself away only a few months later .









But now Bale announced in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag” that this weight yo-yo was over for him. His doctors had sounded the alarm: “At some point, my heart will no longer cooperate, said my doctor. That made me prick up my ears.” He now feels his own mortality. He also doesn’t feel good about it: “It’s not nice to go to bed hungry all the time.”

You just don’t have fun in life because you are always in a bad mood: “And when your stomach growls, it’s not a good feeling.” Gaining weight, on the other hand, caused him fewer problems: “That was no problem at all this time.” There were “lots of cakes and extra large portions at dinner”: “My stomach grew quickly.”

CodeList