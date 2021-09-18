Chris Pratt: Sweet birthday greetings for wife Katherine

Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated her 30th birthday on December 13th. Husband Chris Pratt congratulated her in a special Instagram post.

Katherine Schwarzenegger turned 30 last Friday, December 13th. To mark the occasion, husband and actor Chris Pratt (40, “Jurassic World”) posted a photo collage with snapshots of the couple on Instagram and raved about his loved one in the post: “I’m so grateful to have found you.”









He doesn’t know what he’d do without her, Pratt continues. “I would probably be stuck locked out on a balcony and have to live there, or I would wander through a city with a cell phone without a battery and only one shoe and be late for work. I don’t want to imagine it.” Katherine changed his whole world for the better. “You are an amazing wife and stepmother. I am really looking forward to celebrating you all weekend.”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been married since June 2019. He was married to fellow actor Anna Faris (43, “The Perfect Ex”) from 2009 to 2018. The divorce followed in October 2018. The two have a son, Jack (7). Chris Pratt has been in a relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger since summer 2018.

