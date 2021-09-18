Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married

Celebrations in Montecito

A romantic celebration with close friends and family: Chris Pratt (39) and Katherine Schwarzenegger (29) celebrated their wedding on Saturday in Montecito, California, as reported by the US magazine “People”. The wedding date was previously considered top secret.

In May, the wedding preparations were still in full swing, now the Hollywood couple has said yes faster than expected. "The venue is beautiful. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding. There are lots of flowers and greenery everywhere," the magazine quoted an insider as saying. The wedding guests, including the bride's parents Maria Shriver (63) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (71), took many photos to capture the special day, the source said. "Everyone looked so happy."







Chris Pratt’s six-year-old son Jack from his marriage to fellow actress Anna Faris (42) and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s siblings Patrick (25), Christopher (21) and Christina (27) are said to have been among the guests. After the ceremony there was a live band reception, according to People, offering a light summer menu with lots of local products and vegetables.

The whole family lent a hand

The bride had a lot of support in planning the wedding. In March, Katherine Schwarzenegger had told the US site “Entertainment Tonight”: “I have the feeling that we are all lending a hand in planning the wedding. My family is fully involved, I am fully involved and Chris is also fully involved.”

After only a few months of relationship, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt got engaged in mid-January. Pratt proudly announced the engagement in January via Instagram. The couple has been in a relationship since summer 2018, and the first photos of them at a picnic together appeared in June 2018. They made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019, as seen in the video.