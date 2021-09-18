Saturday, September 18, 2021
Canadian "maverick" calls for Bitcoin to be introduced by CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
Shortly before the election: Canadian "lateral thinker" calls for the introduction of Bitcoin

Maxime Bernier, the founder and chairman of the Canadian People’s Party, advocates the introduction of cryptocurrencies in his country.

In a corresponding tweet on September 14, Bernier described cryptocurrencies as a “new and innovative way” to counter the monetary policy measures of the central banks, because they would “destroy our money and our economy”. The Canadian politician is primarily bothered by the fact that the Bank of Canada “prints money”. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would also contribute to this destruction with his economic policy.

The former minister, who has the derisive nickname Mad Max, is also a recognized critic of the corona policy. Accordingly, the “lateral thinker” is calling for an end to the lockdown and the obligation to wear a mask, and the opponent of vaccinations wants to prevent a real vaccination requirement from arising.

