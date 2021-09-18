Canadian “lateral thinker” calls for the introduction of Bitcoin

Maxime Bernier, the founder and chairman of the Canadian People’s Party, advocates the introduction of cryptocurrencies in his country.

In a corresponding Tweet of September 14, Bernier described cryptocurrencies as a “new and innovative way” to counter the monetary policy measures of the central banks, because they would “destroy our money and our economy”. Included disturbs the Canadian politician is primarily concerned with the fact that the Bank of Canada “prints money”. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would also contribute to this destruction with his economic policy.

The former minister, who has the derisive nickname Mad Max, is also a recognized critic of the corona policy. Accordingly, the “lateral thinker” is calling for an end to the lockdown and the obligation to wear a mask, and the opponent of vaccinations wants to prevent a real vaccination requirement from arising.









The praise for crypto currencies shortly before the Canadian general election on September 20 therefore has a slight aftertaste, and is probably attributable to populism, because the Canadian People’s Party currently has no seats in parliament. Although many right-wing politicians explicitly take a stand for Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, the asset class is not necessarily tied to one political side.

Canada has proven to be relatively open to the crypto industry in recent years. Not only that Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin is of Russian-Canadian descent, but also the introduction of several crypto index funds (ETFs) is a novelty in North America, because our large neighbor, the USA, is still lagging behind on this point.

Meanwhile, the Trudeau government is remarkably neutral towards cryptocurrencies, while his half-brother Kyle Kemper is a big fan of Dogecoin (DOGE) and has already euphorically advertised it at a blockchain conference.