Cameron Diaz: Will your baby wish finally come true at 45?

Cameron Diaz rarely shows up on red carpets. She makes an exception for her good friend Gwyneth Paltrow. The focus immediately falls on the middle of the 45-year-olds

Their unfulfilled wish to have a baby had destroyed their relationship, according to a headline in January about Cameron Diaz, 45, and Benji Madden, 38. Fortunately, after the separation, the couple’s latest appearance does not look good. In a glittering evening gown, the 45-year-old appears with her husband to a party (or even the wedding?) Of her good friend Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, in Mexico.

That doesn’t look like a marriage crisis



It is not only noticeable that the musician does not want to let go of the hand of his loved one and guides them in a gentlemanly manner to the entrance of the party location, but also the delicate curve that is suggested under Cameron’s red glitter dress. Is that finally a baby bump? The dress has a deep neckline and is tied with a knot at the height of the stomach. A detail that may cause the fabric to fall so awkwardly that a bulge can be seen where there isn’t one – or the actress is actually pregnant.

Benji Madden takes loving care of his wife Cameron Diaz. A look at her stomach shows that something could actually bulge … © Splashnews.com

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden are waiting for offspring



The movie star and guitarist of the band Good Charlotte (“I Just Wanna Live”) have been married since January 2015. For almost three years they have been trying to crown their love with a baby. But the baby you want is a long time coming. It is no secret that Cameron Diaz in particular suffers from this.

She does anything for a baby



In order to finally get pregnant, the “Mad About Mary” actress has already taken on a lot. She is said to have already had several hormone therapies. “Cam is psychologically on the ground,” explained a confidante GALA. “She feels like a failure and suffers from mild depression.”









New beams of the actress



You can hardly see the Hollywood star on red carpets. She wants to avoid questions. “I feel the need to withdraw. I have to take care of myself now,” she told the waiting reporters at an event in June 2017. For her friend Gwyneth Paltrow she made an exception again. And at this stage, the blonde actually looks different: if her face has often looked pale and swollen in the past few months – a possible consequence of hormone therapy – she shines and looks much more relaxed. Why is that – inner satisfaction or a little secret under your heart? Both would be desirable to her.

