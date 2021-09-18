Cameron Diaz: Modest Singer | GALA.de

Big screen star Cameron Diaz joked that a few years of singing lessons for the film “Annie” would have been good for her

Cameron Diaz, 42, is not really convinced of her singing talent.

The cinema icon (“Bad Teacher”) can be admired from January 15, 2015 in the musical family film “Annie”. In the remake of the classic she embodies the nasty orphanage owner Miss Hannigan, the Oscar-nominated young actress Quvenzhané Wallis (11, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”) took on the title role.

In the musical, the Hollywood beauty had to prove not only her acting, but also her vocal talent. While she has received praise for her singing skills, she admitted on The Graham Norton Show that she would have liked to have had a little more training before filming: “I love to sing, but I hate it, what a bad one I am a singer! I would have loved to have spent a few years preparing for the role, which would have required. But I was surrounded by the best professionals and teachers and they gathered around me and gave me a voice that was useful. “









“Annie” wasn’t the first time Cameron picked up the microphone in front of the film camera. In 1997 she already smacked a song in the classic movie “The Wedding of My Best Friend”.

When presenter Graham Norton, 51, reminded her of her voice in the hit movie, she giggled charmingly as usual: “You have to be able to sing a little to sound that bad!”

The blonde was on set with many young actors, but that didn’t make Cameron give up her beloved swearing – which had nice side effects for the kids! “You see, they’re in an adult world and if they don’t like my language then the damn it shouldn’t show up! And second, these kids were quick learners! They scared all the adults and said things like,” You can don’t curse in front of me and if you do you have to put money in the jar because I’m a kid. ”They ended up with hundreds of dollars! You couldn’t even whisper a curse without them saying,“ You owe me one Dollars. “They had a bunch of cash when they left and I was annoyed that I had to play along,” laughed Cameron Diaz.

CoverMedia