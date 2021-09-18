Cameron Diaz – Fan Lexicon

Main page »Film + TV» Actresses »Cameron Diaz» Biography / Profile

The American actress Cameron Michelle Diaz was born on August 30th, 1972 in San Diego (California, USA). At the age of 16 she left her parents and moved around the world. Cameron Diaz lived and worked as a model in Australia, Mexico, France and Japan, among others.

At the age of 21 she went back to her native California. There Cameron Diaz continued to work as a model, but after an audition without any acting experience, he got the lead role in the film “The Mask”. In 1994 she was seen in the cinema for the first time alongside Jim Carrey.

In the following films such as “The wedding of my best friend” (1997 alongside Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney) or “Crazy About Mary” (1998 with Ben Stiller) Cameron Diaz played mostly the hollow blonde. However, she decided to go more towards the Independent. In 1999 she received critical acclaim for her acting performances in the films “Being John Malkovich” and “Every Damn Sunday”.

Other serious productions were 2001 “Vanilla Sky” with Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz and 2002 the Martin Scorsese Film “Gangs of New York”. In 2006, Cameron Diaz starred alongside Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black in the hit comedy “Love Doesn’t Have to Vacation”.

The German dubbing voice of Cameron Diaz is Katrin Fröhlich, who also speaks for Gwyneth Paltrow. In her private life, she was in a relationship with singer Justin Timberlake, who was 9 years her junior for four years. However, the couple split in early 2007.

Filmography

2010: Shrek forever; Knight and Day

2009: The Box – You are the experiment

2008: Love Vegas

2007: Shrek the Third

2006: Love doesn’t need a vacation

2005: In my sister’s shoes

2004: Shrek 2- The daring hero returns

2003: 3 angels for Charlie- full power

2002: Gangs of New York; Super cute and super sexy

2001: Vanilla sky; Shrek – the daredevil hero; Deadly Shadows

2000: 3 angels for Charlie; Feelings you see

1999: Being John Malkovich; Every fucking Sunday

1998: Crazy for Mary; Very Bad Things; Fear and Lothing in Las Vegas

1997: My best friend’s wedding; Live rather unusual

1996: Head above water; Feeling Minnesota; She’s the one

1995: Last Supper- The hangman’s meal

1994: The mask

