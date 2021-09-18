Brian Austin Green: Megan Fox Left Him When He Was Seriously ill

After ten years of marriage, it’s finally over. The actor Brian Austin Green confirmed the end of his marriage to actress Megan Fox about two weeks ago. But their marriage had been in crisis for a long time.

This marriage seems to have come to an end for good. In mid-May, Brian Austin Green, 46, officially announced the breakup with fellow actor Megan Fox, 34, on his podcast “… With Brian Austin Green”. But this is not the first breakup between the Hollywood stars. The glamorous couple split up in 2015 – even though Brian suffered from a serious illness.

Brian Austin Green: Brain disease tied him to bed

At that time Brian was bedridden due to a stroke-like syndrome, reports “Page Six” and cites unnamed sources. He was barely able to move. Green reportedly suffered from undiagnosed brain disease in December 2014 and spent more than six months in bed.

In the meantime, Fox had shot the film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of The Shadows” in New York. After their return, they wanted to separate and apparently filed for divorce in August 2015. However, the couple reconciled eight months later the actress is pregnant with the third child.

Brian Austin Green: “I will always love her”

Now the marriage of the two seems to be irrevocably a thing of the past. The actor says on his podcast that the couple became very distant last year when Megan Fox worked out of the country for about five weeks to make a movie. He explained that they had been spending more time apart since the end of 2019. “Neither of us did anything to the other,” he clarified. “She was always honest with me. I was always honest with her. We had an amazing relationship. I will always love her,” explains the actor. “And I know she will always love me, and I know what we’ve built as a family is really cool and special,” said Brian Austin Green.