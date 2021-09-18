Saturday, September 18, 2021
Brad Pitt reportedly threatening Angelina Jolie with a harassment lawsuit

By Arjun Sethi
After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, the former Hollywood dream couple is now officially divorced. The custody dispute over the six children they share continues, however. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne have lived with Mama Jolie since the separation. Pitt was granted visiting rights. However, he is fighting in court to share custody with Jolie fifty-fifty.

Pitt is said to feel bullied by Jolie

Now the Gazette reports National Enquirerthat Pitt is said to be so frustrated with the longstanding negotiations that he is even considering indicting Jolie of alleged harassment.




The tabloid claims the Hollywood star is fed up with Jolie allegedly using “intimidation tactics” to portray him as a “bad father”.

That started a smear campaign against him in the tabloid press, which is why the actor is now supposed to take radical measures.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Brad is afraid of Angie,” claims an insider. The mime is now said to insist on “having professional witnesses around at all times when he tries to see his children.”


