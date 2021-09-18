Black Swan – Natalie Portman thought she was making a docudrama

It is well known that many films only acquire their final character when they are edited. But even an experienced actress like Natalie Portman, soon with Vox Lux in the cinema, apparently can work on a film for weeks without knowing what genre it is in. In a video interview with Vanity Fair (via Indie Wire ) told Portman that she thought she was doing a docudrama with Black Swan, was completely taken aback by the end result, and got a real insight.

Natalie Portman wins the Oscar without knowing what kind of film she is making

Natalie Portman even won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2011 for her portrayal of ballet dancer Nina Sayers in Black Swan. Can you imagine that after filming she didn’t know what genre the film was in? The following statements from her can be found in the interview with Vanity Fair:









When I saw the final cut, I was completely surprised how the film turned out. I thought we would do something like that documentation turn, and then I saw him and it was an over the topthriller.





It was an amazing wake-up call for me that film is a director’s medium and as an actor you have no idea what is going on, you are guided and shaped.

© Elevation Pictures Natalie Portman in Vox Lux

On the other hand, Portman speaks of a partnership between her and director Darren Aronofsky (The Fountain, mother!):

Darren was a great work colleague. Darren was really interested in my perspective and input. It felt like a partnership.

This begs the question of what this partnership looked like and what the actress and the director talked about when it wasn’t clear in the end what kind of film should be made. Nonetheless, the result was impressive, and Natalie Portman will certainly be satisfied with the film, her role in it and the Oscar won, even if she thought she was making a docudrama.

You can watch the full Vanity Fair interview on Natalie Portman’s career here:

Natalie Portman’s new film Vox Lux will be released in American cinemas on December 7th, 2018. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when he will come to Germany.

Can you imagine that as an actor you don’t know the genre of the film after shooting?