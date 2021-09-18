Bitcoin vs Bitcoin Cash: what are the differences?

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are similar at first glance. However, there are some differences. We’ll tell you which ones they are.

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are two different cryptocurrencies. But which of them is better? What are the differences? What about the Scalability, so the limitation of the Blockchain, the end? What is better?





Bitcoin: what is it actually?

To put it simply, Bitcoin is a payment system. Transactions are stored on the blockchain – the chain cannot be changed. New coins are created through what is known as mining. Miners make their computing power available to the network and are rewarded with bitcoins for this. This process is also called “prospecting”. The cryptocurrency was created to create a decentralized financial system.









And what is Bitcoin Cash?

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is also a cryptocurrency. It is also based on a decentralized blockchain. According to Blockchain Insider, BCH was created to solve Bitcoin problems. One of the main problems with Bitcoin is its low transaction speed. This means that it can sometimes take a long time for the payments to be received by the recipients.

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash: what are the differences?

As indicated, there are a number of differences between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash:

Bitcoin has a lower transaction speed Bitcoin Cash allows up to 213 transactions per second, Bitcoin only 10 With 8 megabytes, Bitcoin Cash has a higher storage capacity than Bitcoin (1 megabyte) Bitcoin has a much larger trading volume than Bitcoin Cash because the cryptocurrency has been in the market longer Bitcoin Cash suffers from even higher price fluctuations (volatility) than Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash: The Scaling Debate

As just shown, Bitcoin has a lower storage capacity than Bitcoin Cash. Payments also take longer. Nextmarkets noted that. This enables BTC to process more payments. But that also has a price. The energy costs are significantly higher than with Bitcoin.

Similarities between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash

Since Bitcoin Cash is a spin-off from Bitcoin, you as the Bitcoin owner automatically receive Bitcoin Cash. To buy the cryptocurrencies, you need a wallet. Both are based on a blockchain. New coins are created through mining.

Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash: Which Is Better?

Last but not least: which is better? Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash? In order to make a judgment, it is worth considering the following properties:

Market capitalization

Future prospects

safety

Transaction costs

According to CoinMarketGap, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of 754,728,155,308 euros (as of September 15, 2021, 12.25 p.m.). With Bitcoin Cash it is 10,189,164,309 euros. Means: Bitcoin is the most widely traded crypto currency and makes a point here.

Both Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash have bright future prospects. Many experts expect that Bitcoin could break the 100,000 mark this year. For Bitcoin Cash, this sound barrier is likely to be unattainable for the time being. However, since this is a spin-off, that is not impossible in the long term.

Conclusion: “which is better?” cannot be answered unequivocally

Especially with the low transaction costs and the higher speed of payments, cash could outperform the classic Bitcoin in the long run. The question “which is better?” cannot be answered reliably, however. Bitcoin may currently be ahead of the game. In the long run, however, Bitcoin Cash has the potential to overtake the original cryptocurrency. That could take a long time, however.

Sources: Blockchain Insider, Chip, Nextmarkets, CoinMarketGap

Do you want to read more from us? Follow us on Google News.