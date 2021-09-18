Between children and career: Eva Mendes turns 47

Berlin (dpa) – The actress Eva Mendes has made herself rare in the cinema in recent years. In the fall of 2020, however, she said on the Australian radio show “Fitzy & Wippa” that she was considering getting back into the film business. “I’m starting to notice my ambition is returning.”

It was almost half a year ago, but the international film database “Imdb.com” is currently not announcing a new project with Eva Mendes, who turns 47 today. Missing roles could also be related to the corona pandemic, which has put many Hollywood productions on hold for the time being.

Even before the virus outbreak, the actress, who had also built up a beauty series and her own fashion collection, withdrew into private life. She probably mainly takes care of her two daughters, who were born in 2014 and 2016. Father is Mendes’ Canadian colleague and partner Ryan Gosling (40). “I never wanted to have a baby until I fell in love with Ryan,” revealed the American with Cuban roots on the show “Fitzy & Wippa”. “That’s how it worked, that I made my career and then focused on my family.”









Born on March 5, 1974 in Miami (Florida), the beautiful Eva made her first stage experience in college and in advertising clips as well as through guest appearances in television series became acquainted with the camera. In 2001 she was able to attract a wider audience through her participation in the thriller “Training Day” (with Denzel Washington) and in the action adventure “Exit Wounds – Die Copjäger” (with Steven Seagal).

She celebrated her greatest success so far in 2005 with Will Smith in the romantic comedy “Hitch – The Date Doctor”. Personally the most important will be the crime drama “The Place beyond the Pines” (2012). Mendes and Gosling met while filming.

The two tried again professionally: in the dark fantasy drama “Lost River” (2014), his directorial debut and her last appearance in Hollywood to date.