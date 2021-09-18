Behind this figure is actually Sylvester Stallone · KINO.de

In the run-up it was speculated which role Sylvester Stallone would play in “The Suicide Sqaud”, but now James Gunn gives us the official answer.

“The Suicide Squad” would have started in theaters in 2020, but due to the coronavirus, the crazy DC film could not be released. Now finally at least a trailer for “The Suicide Squad” appeared, in which we got an impression of the different characters. The character King Shark was particularly noticeable, devouring a soldier in the trailer and creating funny moments. Fans speculated that acting legend Sylvester Stallone is behind the DC character. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) has now confirmed the assumption on social media.

When the filming of “The Suicide Squad” was finished, Sylvester Stallone announced that he would star in the comic book adaptation. Fans wondered which potential figure the Hollywood star could mean, but no one would have expected King Shark.

Strictly speaking, the carnivorous character is not only portrayed by Stallone. The actor only lends the character the voice. However, Steve Agee was responsible for the motion capture recordings. Gunn had his brother Sean Gunn do the motion capture recordings for Rocket in “Guardians of the Galaxy”. After that, Bradley Cooper only had to lend his voice to the character.

Fans wanted Taikia Waititi as King Shark

Sylvester Stallone certainly wasn’t a bad choice. After all, the actor and James Gunn already worked together in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2”. As Screen Rant reports, however, certain fans were expecting director and actor Taika Waititi (“Thor 3: Ragnarok”), who would also fit well into the concept of James Gunn’s “The Suicide Suad”. It’s hard to imagine if Waititi really embodied King Shark. The director and actor was already allowed to lend his voice to a druid for “The Mandalorian”. The filmmaker is also known for his amusing films.

But waititi was probably just not the right person for the role of King Shark in the eyes of James Gunn. Admittedly, the distinctive voice of Stallone gives the character King Shark a very special touch. It seems that the anti-hero will give us even more laughs in the movie. Hopefully we can enjoy the DC movie in the cinema, because “The Suicide Squad” is supposed to be from then on August 5, 2021 start in the German movie theaters.

