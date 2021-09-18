Ariana Grande names the reason for the breakup with Pete

Less than four months after the lightning engagement, Grande separated again from the SNL comedian and could now have confirmed the reason for the actual end.

Over and out

After Ariana Grande officially split from US rapper Mac Miller in April 2018 and confirmed her new relationship with Pete Davidson, she was on cloud nine. The musician described the SNL comedian as the “love of her life” and fell head over heels for the brown-haired young man, whom she finally called her fiancé and happily presented her 80,000 euro ring and the new “Pete” tattoo.

Ariana Grande has fiancee Pete Davidson’s name tattooed on her ring finger. She also liked this post. #Bless pic.twitter.com/ucjKlColCz – Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 13, 2018







“It’s just, well, a feeling. I know it’s so cheesy, people always say, ‘If you know, you know’ and you think, ‘Yeah, whatever, ok.’ I mean, he’s just perfect and it’s getting better every day. And I am very grateful, ”said Grande in an interview with“ Good Morning America ”in August 2018 and was already planning her wedding. “Me and my friends, my mom and just everyone else thinks about it, shares ideas and stuff. It is really fun. However, I work so much. I have never invested so much time or energy in something – something so personal that nourishes my soul and heart. I’m about to cry It’s just so exciting. Still will [die Hochzeit] not be soon soon … next year. “

Four weeks passed before the “No Tears Left to Cry” interpreter had a clear thought and finally parted company with Pete. Since the end in September 2018, Ari has not lost many words about the actual end and continues to hope that her ex is well and wishes him “all the luck in the world”.

Was it demons?

Via Instagram story, Grande now seems to want to come to terms with the actual breakup again and published a poem that translates as follows: “Sometimes the reason for a breakup is that you can’t stop hurting each other. When you love someone dearly, you realize what kind of demons lie dormant in the other and you realize that they hurt you because they themselves hurt the other person too. Your partner fights against it and may not even notice it, but then lets everything out of you and fights you in the end. “

By the way, Grande didn’t really say goodbye to Davidson. Instead, she should “still love him”, as Horacio Jones’ poem concludes. “Letting someone go does not mean that you no longer love that person, but that freedom is placed above the illusion of loyalty.”