Saturday, September 18, 2021
Ariana Grande: is she expecting her first child?

By Arjun Sethi
Ariana Grande
She is pregnant?

Ariana Grand and Pete Davidson

Ariana Grand and Pete Davidson

© Getty Images

Fans discover a baby bed on an Instagram photo of Ariana Grande – and the rumor mill is simmering! Is the singer pregnant?

Ariana Grande, 25, posted a photo on Instagram that her fans were in a state of excitement. Actually, the photo was supposed to show and advertise her perfume “Cloud”. But her fans immediately spotted something unusual and interesting in the background. Something that looks like a cot or a playpen? And already the rumor mill was seething. Lots of questions from fans like “Are you pregnant ???” to “Why a cot?” reached Ariana under the comments.

A playpen for Piggy Smalls

The singer first made a little fun of it and with “my unknown child of course!” responded. She later explained to her fans, “This is the playpen for Piggy Smalls.” Piggy Smalls is the new pet of Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson, 24. The red lamp is a heat lamp and keeps the little pig warm, explains Ariana. Pete even has a tattoo of her beloved new pet “Piggy Smalls.” The singer and comedian got engaged in June 2018 after just a few weeks of relationship and live together in Chelsea, New York. Ariana has the apartment for around US $ 16 million Dollars bought.

Is the pet illegal?

“Piggy Smalls” has a great home, but how long they can keep the little pig is questionable. Because keeping pigs as pets is not legal in New York. Probably only a matter of time before the authorities hear about the famous pet and take action. Maybe Ariana should be a little more careful about what she posts in the future.

