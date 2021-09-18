Ariana Grande in Berlin: Jesus can take it – culture

Ariana Grande has sung a lot on her two previous albums about how great she is and how great it is to be great. And that others can also become really great if they are just great enough.

Furthermore, that she gets everything she wants – because she is so great. She brought this good news on Thursday evening at the last German show of her Sweetener tour in Berlin.

The security precautions are strict and the Mercedes-Benz Arena is cordoned off across a large area – understandable after the terrorist attack on one of their concerts in Manchester in 2017.

Short, high-pitched screams sound half an hour before Ariana Grande’s appearance, they sound like they were off the tape, part of the universal choreography of expectation. Two celestial bodies hang to the right and left of the stage: the one on the right is clearly the moon, the other could be the alien prison planet or the sun. The two merge. A scream begins, as it will sound again when a comet finally hits the earth. It begins.

A table rises out of the floor, on which dancers re-enact the scene of the Last Supper. In the middle, grande with puff sleeves. She starts singing. And Jesus can take it – in case of doubt, she can simply roar everyone down with this powerful voice that unexpectedly emerges from her narrow body. She could effortlessly blow away swarms of pop singers with distinctive thin voices. Today she just has to drown out her euphoric screaming audience. And in between she has to breathe. She then does this to hymnically pulsating house synths and a stadium rock guitar solo.









According to the setlist, the concert is divided into five acts. Almost all classical pieces have five acts. Hamlet, MacBeth, The Robbers and: Sweetener. The combination of moon and sun / alien planet has turned into an oversized magic glass ball. Everything indicates that a human sacrifice is being prepared here. But no: The dancers and their leader march once across the catwalk through the audience and take the chairs with them, while Ariana performs “Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored”. Three spectators sneak into the arena too late with a portion of french fries.

Then Ariana kneels all alone at the front edge of the stage. White patent leather boots above the knees. The show is like her: very perfect, very professional, very smooth. The dancers replicate Grande’s movements, “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it”, an elegant polonaise. She sings “Breathin” alone again, bathed in blue light, in front of these tens of thousands of people, without the slightest uncertainty.

A couple of times in the course of the evening she bursts into laughter in her apparently effortless singing, a friendly, flattered, sounding laugh – as if she is tickling someone she is very fond of.