Are you planning another sequel?

The fast-paced action franchise “The Fast and the Furious” around Vin Diesel is very popular worldwide. But is part 10 planned?

It’s been 20 years since the first part of “The Fast and the Furious” premiered in Germany in 2001 and grossed around $ 207 million worldwide, which is more than five times the production budget. It only took two years for a sequel to the action film to be shown again in theaters. The ninth part is now in the can and will be shown in cinemas at the end of May 2021 – a whole year later than planned due to the corona virus. And what about part 10 of the action series?

Ten film highlights on Amazon Prime:

Part ninth spans the arc to “Fast & Furious 10”

In 2017, the sequels “Fast & Furious 9” and “Fast & Furious 10” were announced under the heading “Two decades, ten films, one saga”. Fans are likely to receive this news in two ways, however, as the franchise will come to an end with it. However, all adrenaline junkies have a glimmer of hope: Vin Diesel himself promised a two-part finale. Prominent successful examples of this approach can be found both in the “Harry Potter” universe and in “The Hunger Games”. Again, this trick was used to avoid the impending end for the time being. In addition, Vin Diesel recently revealed in an interview with USA Today that he had promised Paul Walker, who died in 2013, that there should be at least ten parts of the series.









Fast & Furious 10: Who’s Returning to End the Series?

Vin Diesel will take a seat safely behind the steering wheel to really push the accelerator pedal down for the finale. In addition to Michelle Rodriguez, fans can also hope for Jordana Brewster, whose story has not yet been told. Based on the plot of the ninth part, Charlize Theron and John Cena could also play a role in the final part. The latter is considered rather unlikely due to a packed schedule and a dispute with Diesel.

A successful spin-off was established in 2019 with “Hobbs & Shaw”. A large star line-up of Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba brought in a total of 760 million US dollars.

How well do you know your way around “Fast & Furious”? Test your knowledge:

Fast and the Furious quiz: How well do you know the fast-paced action series?

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.