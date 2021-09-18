Saturday, September 18, 2021
Are quantum computers the end of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?

By Hasan Sheikh
Are quantum computers the end of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?

Are quantum computers the end of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?

So far, the blockchain, and thus Bitcoin, has been considered almost invulnerable, as it requires unprecedented computing power to get to the formulas of the cryptocurrency. There are now warnings in the media that quantum computers could provide this computing power in a few years. Does this new technology threaten the security of Bitcoin?

Some time ago, Google's quantum computer solved a mathematical problem in just 200 seconds, which today apparently took the most powerful computers around 10,000 years to do. China is also reporting amazing breakthroughs in quantum technology. Does that seal the end of Bitcoin? The computer scientist Roman Reher gives the all-clear in an SNA interview. In the event of an attack on Bitcoin by quantum computers, he says: "The question is whether that will ever be the case, that is a very theoretical topic. And when that happens, it won't surprise anyone. You don't say that suddenly this is possible after all, but you will slowly approach an area from which it becomes dangerous, and then you can react. "Why Reher, who runs the YouTube channel" Der Blocktrainer "on cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin , remains so calm, you can find out in the video.

So far, the blockchain, and thus Bitcoin, has been considered almost invulnerable, as it requires unprecedented computing power to get to the formulas of the crypto currency. There are now warnings in the media that quantum computers could provide this computing power in a few years. Does the new technology threaten the security of Bitcoin?

Some time ago, Google’s quantum computer solved a mathematical problem in just 200 seconds, which today apparently took the most powerful computers around 10,000 years to do. China is also reporting amazing breakthroughs in quantum technology. Does that seal the end of Bitcoin? The computer scientist Roman Reher gives the all-clear in an SNA interview. In the event of an attack on Bitcoin by quantum computers, he says:

“The question is whether that will ever be the case, that is a very theoretical subject. And when that happens, it won’t come as a surprise. You don’t say that suddenly this is possible after all, but you will slowly approach an area from which it becomes dangerous, and then you can react. “

You can find out in the video why Reher, who runs the YouTube channel “Der Blocktrainer” on cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin, remains so relaxed.

Top-15 – these are the fastest supercomputers in Europe


